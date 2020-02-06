GoDaddy To Host Investor Day On April 2, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York.

Key members of GoDaddy's management team will host a series of presentations, product demonstrations and a Q&A session beginning at 10:00 AM local time. The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.godaddy.net/.

Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact GoDaddy at investors@godaddy.com to request an invitation.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

