GoDaddy WordPress Hosting Makes It Easy to Build a Highly Customized Website

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today released updates to GoDaddy WordPress Hosting, enabling entrepreneurs to easily create highly customizable sites with increased flexibility. The new release of WordPress Hosting provides simplified access to the WordPress ecosystem with over 10,000 themes and 50,000 feature plugins, making it easier than ever to build a custom and professional website.

Today's update of WordPress Hosting includes a new workflow and setup experience that may reduce setup steps by more than 70% versus the competition. Customers are able to immediately select industry-specific templates and, after answering a few questions, have a tailored set of tools pre-installed to help customize their site. GoDaddy's Action Center provides a step-by-step guide to help customers complete key tasks to ensure they're building a successful website. With a series of features from website design to analytics, customers will have all the necessary tools to create a website with ease and guided support.

"GoDaddy WordPress Hosting provides advanced flexibility to our customers," said Gabe Mays, Head of WordPress at GoDaddy. "While the templates assist in guided site development, customers still have the freedom to add personal content to create a professional, yet customized site with ease."

Through the use of user-friendly content blocks, no code is needed to get a website started, making the customization experience faster and simpler. In select plans, GoDaddy WordPress Hosting also eases the SSL process by providing the automatic deployment and certification of SSL certificates. Customers will never need to worry about keying or recertifying their SSL certificate. Additionally, these GoDaddy customers will have access to the integrated SEO tool that helps boost their website's Google rank, increasing website traffic.

