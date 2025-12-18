GoDaddy's New ANS Marketplace Tells You Which AI Agents You Can Trust

ANS Marketplace showcases the internet's first ANS-verified AI agents

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) today announced the next phase of its Agent Name Service (ANS), unveiling the new ANS Marketplace at www.GoDaddy.com/ANS – along with a set of new AI agents people can try today. The ANS Marketplace gives entrepreneurs, developers and platforms a way to discover ANS-verified agents, understand how they work and see ANS trust signals in action.

ANS is GoDaddy's trusted identity naming system for AI agents, designed to help keep the internet and people safe from rogue AI agents. ANS builds trust and security with agentic agents by pairing human-readable names with a cryptographically verifiable identity so that agents can be discovered, verified and governed across ecosystems. It builds on GoDaddy's decades of experience running domain names, Domain Name System (DNS) and certificate infrastructure.

"ANS is about making AI agents as discoverable and trustworthy as domains and websites," said Travis Muhlestein, GoDaddy chief technology officer for product & AI. "With the ANS Marketplace, we're showing people what trusted agents can do and giving a clear, ANS-backed standard for what 'trustworthy agents' actually means."

ANS Marketplace launches with early test agents

The new marketplace site at GoDaddy.com/ANS features a curated set of AI agents that demonstrate practical use cases for small businesses and developers. They include:

Brand Advisor - Suggests business and domain names based on a business description, checks domain availability and can generate logo and banner concepts.

Home Page Advisor - Analyzes a website's home page, suggests improvements and checks basic SEO signals for the page.

Place Reviews Analyzer - Reads public Google Maps reviews for a business, such as a restaurant or hotel, and summarizes overall sentiment and key takeaways.

Social Media Post Generator - Uses a provided webpage as input to generate an Instagram-style post, including a title, summarized caption and image concept.

Business Information Snoopy - Checks whether a business's core details are consistent across popular online services, including Google Maps, Yelp, Foursquare, Bing, Apple Maps and OpenStreetMap.

These agents are designed to help people understand how ANS-named agents can support real-world business workflows while remaining verifiable and accountable.

20 WooCommerce agents join the ANS ecosystem

GoDaddy also launched 20 AI agents generated from WordPress WooCommerce stores hosted on the GoDaddy platform. These agents are derived from real storefronts and product data, demonstrating how merchant-specific agents can help answer customer questions, surface catalog information and support shopping journeys in a trusted way.

By connecting WooCommerce stores to ANS, GoDaddy is showcasing how existing online businesses can extend their presence in an "agentic" world while maintaining clear identity and control.

New ANS-verified badges signal trusted agents

To make it easier to recognize trusted agents that are enrolled through ANS, GoDaddy has introduced new ANS-verified badges, which indicate:

The agent is named and registered through ANS

Its identity can be checked cryptographically

Its status and policy can be inspected before agents exchange data or take action

These visual signals are designed to help users quickly distinguish ANS-approved agents from unverified or potentially malicious ones, aligning with GoDaddy's broader mission to bring internet-scale trust to the growing agent ecosystem.

Get started

Developers and interested partners can explore the ANS Marketplace and interact with agents at www.GoDaddy.com/ans. Those who want to go deeper with integrations and standards can review the ANS API and specification via the ANS Standards and developer resources previously announced.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses.

