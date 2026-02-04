Goddess Maintenance Co. Expands Its BioTech Blowout™ Offering With the Launch of Shampoo and Conditioner

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goddess Maintenance Co. , the beauty brand revolutionizing professional hair care through its proprietary category of BIOPROTECTION™, today announces the launch of BioTech Blowout™ Shampoo and BioTech Blowout™ Conditioner, creating the BIOPROTECTION™ System, a three-step regimen engineered to protect hair at its most vulnerable moments and deliver healthier, stronger, more manageable hair instantly.

Goddess Maintenance BioTech Blowout™ Shampoo + Conditioner

Launched globally last year, Goddess Maintenance Co. is a science-driven brand delivering high-performance hair care. Designed for everyone and informed by the professional salon world, it merges advanced biotechnology with streamlined performance to support hair health from the inside out.

At the heart of the new launches is the BIOPROTECTION™ System, designed to protect hair from shampoo to style. Inspired by biomaterials science, this advanced dual-peptide technology works both inside and outside the hair fiber—helping reinforce strength from within while forming a lightweight, breathable shield on the surface. The result is continuous protection against water, heat, daily styling stress and environmental damage, leaving hair stronger, healthier and more resilient over time.

"One system. Three steps. Everything hair needs to perform at its best," said Lauren Vesler, Goddess Maintenance CEO and co-founder. "This launch reflects our commitment to delivering science-backed protection that simplifies consumer and professional routines while elevating results for every hair type, texture and style."

BioTech Blowout™ Shampoo ($36) reimagines the wash step, an often overlooked and potentially damaging part of a hair routine, as an active treatment. The pH-optimized formula cleanses without abrasive stripping, preserves critical lipids responsible for softness and protection and also supports scalp health while delivering a balanced clean for all hair types. Fine hair is lifted without weight, while coarse hair is cleansed without dryness or excess volume. This product enhances hair's most natural state.

BioTech Blowout™ Conditioner ($36) delivers targeted, weightless conditioning that smooths, detangles and restores compromised areas without buildup. Using intelligent macro- and micropeptide technology, the conditioner binds with keratin to support hair integrity, replenishes essential lipids and brings the cuticle back to an optimized pH, leaving hair soft, controlled and resilient wash after wash.

Together with the brand's hero BioTech Blowout™ Leave-In Restorative Mask, the new launches create the BIOPROTECTION™ System, a streamlined, three-step approach designed to support hair at every stage, from wet to dry, clean to protected in its most vulnerable state. The shampoo prepares and cleanses without compromise, while the conditioner strengthens and balances without interference and build-up. The leave-in protects during styling, reinforcing internal structure while forming a lightweight, flexible shield on the surface.

Clinically proven benefits of the BIOPROTECTION™ System include maintaining color vibrancy, supporting overall hair and scalp health, faster dry time, heat protection up to 450°F, improved elasticity and increased curl/coil retention.

The BioTech Blowout™ Shampoo and Conditioner are available in professional and retail sizes, with the BIOPROTECTION™ System rolling out globally through goddessmaintenance.com , Amazon , CosmoProf , Armstrong McCall , Paramount Beauty and other retail partners.

About Goddess Maintenance Co.

Goddess Maintenance Co. is a science-backed beauty company dedicated to revolutionizing the long-term health and vitality of hair through a new product category: BIOPROTECTION™. Built on patented technology, Goddess Maintenance products strengthen and protect hair from the inside out, merging science and beauty for the professional community worldwide.

Goddess Maintenance Co.