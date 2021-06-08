goDeskless Introduces OneCloud Platform with Enhanced AI-Driven Framework

DUBLIN, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- goDeskless , a leading provider of connected business experience for the deskless workforce, recently announced the addition of OneCloud to its product suite. This new cloud version introduces an enhanced AI-driven framework for automated field resource mapping and brings the experience of on-demand economy applications to the B2B industry.

"We are very proud to announce the release of the goDeskless OneCloud platform, which changes the way businesses engage with customers in the field via our new Last Mile on-demand service experience," says Ashish Joshi, CEO.

With OneCloud, businesses can now make it simple for their customers to engage with the field workforce from their smartphones. The platform includes pre-built, white label ready apps for the end user, as well as for the deskless field worker—similar to Uber's passenger and driver apps. Using the built-in video chat, field workers can analyze problems before having to dispatch to the customer's location, reducing truck rolls and providing significant cost savings. The chat feature also enables a contactless experience, which is critical during pandemics and other global health crises.

Approximately 80% of the global workforce does not sit at a desk to perform their jobs. However, these deskless workers are overwhelmingly reliant on technology built without their use cases in mind. OneCloud easily adapts to specific industry use cases and allows businesses to re-brand and go to market within days instead of months. The AI model enables a fully configurable experience that eliminates the need for coding or customization, for automated field workforce optimization and work scheduling.

"Traditional businesses can now provide their users with the same kind of experience that leading on-demand service delivery apps like Uber provide, replacing the old dispatch-board experience, which augments their existing business models," says Joshi.

OneCloud works with a number of CRM products including Salesforce, ServiceNow, as well as Freshworks CRM and no special licenses for Field Service are required.

"We are in the age of convenience driven economy, which has been fueled by Covid. Everyone wants to order things on demand, and have them delivered at their home. goDeskless enables businesses to add this on demand delivery business model in the quickest time to market, while promoting remote and secure customer engagement in the field. Best of all, you can achieve this without those expensive CRM Field Service license costs.. " says Ashish Joshi.

goDeskless, Inc. is a cloud-based intelligent business experience platform that transforms the core enterprise business functions and data "on the go" for today's deskless workforce. Its AI-powered OnDemand Service Platform transforms enterprise data into Fast Data and combines it with an engaging experience. This allows workers to better utilize information and consistently achieve higher efficiencies in deskless mode. Learn more at www.godeskless.com .

