GODIVA Chocolatier, Owned by Yildiz Holding, Completes the Sale of Select GODIVA Assets to MBK Partners

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA Chocolatier, owned by Yildiz Holding, announced that effective today it has completed the sale of select Assets to MBK Partners as part of a global strategy to grow the GODIVA business five-fold. The sale includes retail and distribution operations in Japan, South Korea, Australia and future rights to develop New Zealand. The transaction also includes the GODIVA production facility in Brussels that supplies product to these markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Post close, GODIVA Chocolatier will retain exclusive brand ownership in all global markets, granting a perpetual license to MBK Partners. GODIVA will continue to own and operate the remaining markets in over 100 countries. It will maintain its R&D Center of Excellence in Brussels, Belgium. GODIVA will continue to source its products from the Belgian facility, the GODIVA-owned production facility in the USA, and from its affiliate facilities in Istanbul, Turkey.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients. GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, travel retail, cafés, digital commerce, and at many fine retailers. GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world. As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work.

About Yıldız Holding

Yıldız Holding, headquartered in İstanbul, has over 300 brands available in more than 120 countries. The company, which is 100 percent owned by the Ülker Family, operates globally and serves a population of 4 billion. It has 72 factories and over 60,000 employees worldwide. The company is focused on confectionary (chocolate, biscuits, cakes, gum, candy) and retail businesses. Yıldız Holding is the largest food manufacturers in CEEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa). It increased its share in global markets with iconic brands like GODIVA, Ülker, and McVitie's. In addition to GODIVA retail operations, Yildiz Holding also owns two leading retail chain stores that are based in Turkey – Şok Marketler and Bizim Toptan. Şok Marketler is the fastest growing retail chain in Turkey and Bizim Toptan is the country's biggest cash & carry brand in terms of the number of stores. In addition to snacks and retail business, the company also produces food, frozen food, vegetable oils, margarines, processed meat, personal care products and packaging material. Gözde Girişim, a private equity fund that is listed on the İstanbul stock Exchange, is also owned by Yıldız Holding. Yıldız Holding has seven companies listed in Borsa İstanbul Stock Exchange. Among them, Ülker and Kerevitaş have been listed among the first three largest listed public food companies. The company and its brands contribute to society through its social responsibility and sustainability activities in the areas of environment, sports, education, health and art.

CONTACTS

GODIVA Chocolatier

Tara McTeague

Director, Global Corporate Communications

(+1) 212-984-6441

Tara.McTeague@godiva.com Yildiz Holding

Alper Yılmaz

Corporate Communication Supervisor

+90 533 254 22 45

alper.yilmaz@yildizholding.com.tr





Amy Rosenberg

H+K Strategies – New York

(+1) 212-885-0581

amy.rosenberg@hkstrategies.com





H+K Strategies – Belgium

godivabelgium@hkstrategies.com

(+32) 472-967-257





Jochen Legewie

Kekst CNC - Japan

jochen.legewie@kekstcnc.com

(+81) 3-5156-0185



SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier