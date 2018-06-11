GODIVA Gears Up For Bold Business Growth By Appointing McCann And Hill+Knowlton Strategies As Global Agency Partners

"Today, consumers expect more from the brands they choose," said Annie Young-Scrivner, Chief Executive Officer. "They want to know that the brand understands and respects their values and beliefs. McCann and Hill+Knowlton Strategies will be terrific partners that will enable us to connect more meaningfully with our consumers and amplify our growth in super premium chocolate as we expand into other categories."

Shifting consumer behaviors and the movement towards creating more immersive experiences has forever changed the way brands market to win the hearts and minds of customers. Today's news reflects this change at GODIVA and signals an important step in the company's strategy to be seen as a lifestyle brand by leveraging their culinary expertise to expand beyond chocolates.

"GODIVA has nearly a century of powerful stories to share with the world, and countless opportunities to create wonderful moments with our signature Belgian chocolate," said Betsabeh Solente, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer. "We have undertaken a comprehensive search to identify the ideal agencies to help us tell these stories and evolve our business. I could not be happier with our selection."

GODIVA's partnerships with these two dynamic and influential agencies will help the company to achieve Young-Scrivner's vision of attracting and engaging multigenerational consumers in ways that are relevant to their individualism and lifestyles.

"We are over the moon to be appointed GODIVA's global brand agency," said Alex Lubar, the CEO of McCann London. "The brand has big ambitions and we feel very fortunate to have been chosen to help bring those ambitions to life."

"We live in an age defined by great stories and GODIVA's represents an infinite number of bespoke moments from generations of chocolate lovers," said Alexander Jutkowitz, U.S. CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies. "We look forward to our collaboration together to tell the stories of wonder, wisdom and delight embodied by the iconic Godiva brand."

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, chocolate cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-molded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, Chocolate Soft Serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

The legend of our namesake, Lady Godiva



When Lady Godiva, wife of Lord Leofric, protested against the taxation of his subjects, she agreed to ride through the streets of Coventry "clad in naught but her long tresses," and, so long as the residents remained in shuttered buildings, their tax burden would be lifted. The following morning, she made her famous ride and, despite the temptation, the citizens graciously remained indoors. Leofric kept his word and reduced the taxes to the delight of his subjects, ensuring GODIVA's legendary status throughout the centuries. Inspired by the values of Lady Godiva – passion, generosity, and pioneering spirit -- GODIVA's legendary name has become a universal symbol of luxury, quality and the most delicious chocolate.



About McCann London

Founded in 1927, McCann London is a full-service communications agency that creates award-winning work for some of the world's leading brands including Microsoft, L'Oréal, MasterCard, Premier Foods Subway® brand and Wimbledon. In 2016 the agency became the UK's most awarded at leading international creative festivals including Cannes Lions and Clio Awards and was placed in the Top 10 agencies in the world by the Gunn Report. McCann London is a McCann Worldgroup company and part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). www.mccannlondon.co.uk

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies is a global public relations company, headquartered in New York City, United States, with over 85 offices in more than 45 countries and is part of the WPP Group. Providing senior counsel, insightful research and strategic communications planning with a worldwide presence, H+K is recognized as one of the global leaders in this field. http://www.hkstrategies.com/global/

