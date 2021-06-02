GODIVA Paints the Town Pink, Celebrating 95 Sweet Years of Craftsmanship and Wonder with New York Sampling Activation

Since the brand's inception in 1926 in Belgium, GODIVA has dominated as a globally beloved premium chocolate brand. To celebrate this tremendous 95 th anniversary, GODIVA will deploy a sampling truck for an exciting consumer activation in New York City, nodding to the brand's roots.

After the Second World War, Brussels was in a state of depression, as the country lost many people and suffered greatly. GODIVA's founder, Pierre Draps, felt compelled to act in support of his community. In an effort to lift people's spirits, he had GODIVA's delivery trucks painted pink, a color that soon became synonymous with spreading happiness and wonder in an otherwise dark and difficult time. Much in the same manner, a pink GODIVA truck will make its way around the Big Apple to sprinkle wonder and optimism to its residents following a difficult and unprecedented year.

"Throughout its history, GODIVA has established its position as the leader in the global chocolate industry, spreading wonder and delight to consumers across the globe, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate our 95th anniversary this year by paying homage to our beautiful journey and celebrating the spirit of kindness that's at the heart of our brand," says Nurtac Afridi, CEO, GODIVA. "We look forward to continuing to sweeten all occasions, whether that's a traditional holiday or one of life's everyday moments, over the next 95 years."

GODIVA is continuing to prioritize its food drug mass (FDM) portfolio, and the wonder each product delivers, as an ode to its 95 years of quality and craftsmanship. The brand's growing presence in the chocolate aisles of supermarkets and drugstores is part of its effort to make its beloved products more accessible. GODIVA's portfolio in those channels include Signature Mini Chocolate Bars, Chocolate Domes, Chocolate Masterpieces and Goldmark Gift Boxes, alongside seasonal items available during the holidays.

Additionally, GODIVA launched a global social media activation tied to the anniversary, titled 95 Ways To Say. The video was designed to take consumers on a journey, showcasing how GODIVA has created wonder since 1926, and how consumers have connected with us throughout the years. From the charming curves to the fabulous fillings, every GODIVA chocolate is worth a thousand words, which is why over the past 95 years people have been using GODIVA chocolates to express how they truly feel. In honor of this momentous anniversary, GODIVA's global social video activation will show the world 95 Ways to Say.

To learn more about GODIVA's 95th anniversary celebration and offerings at grocery stores and retailers, please visit GODIVA.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Arzoomanian: [email protected]

About GODIVA

GODIVA is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience the iconic brand at many fine retailers, on GODIVA.com, and in the chocolate aisle of supermarkets, drugstores, and club stores across the United States.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier

Related Links

http://www.godiva.com

