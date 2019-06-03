GODIVA Partners With General Mills to Launch Premium Baking Mixes

Available in four dessert options, Molten Lava Cakes, Brownie Cheesecake Swirl, Raspberry Chocolate Torte and Flourless Chocolate Torte, the baking mixes each feature 72% Dark GODIVA chocolate callets. These baking mixes were created to assist at home bakers in making premium desserts with the addition of just a few ingredients, like eggs and butter, and even include a disposable baking dish, specific to each baking mix.

The new baking mixes exemplify GODIVA's dedication to bringing new, innovative products into the baking aisle, consumers' homes and beyond. During product development, GODIVA's Executive Chef Chocolatier, Thierry Muret, was inspired by GODIVA signature truffles and chocolate pieces, including the Midnight Swirl, Raspberry Ganache Twirl, Cheesecake Truffle and Chocolate Lava Cake Truffle. Chef Muret worked in close partnership with the General Mills Baking team to ensure that the flavor and essence of each piece was pulled through into the final baking mix products for a rich, decadent experience.

"This is an exciting time for GODIVA, as we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio with products that will bring us into consumers' homes on a regular basis," says Caroline Le Roch, President of Americas, GODIVA Chocolatier. "When we started to create the premium baking mixes, we had to ensure that they were of the highest quality, so we knew that bringing on a partner, like General Mills, to do this was imperative. We are thrilled to have consumers create decadent desserts with their friends and family on behalf of GODIVA."

"We are thrilled to partner with GODIVA to introduce this new line of premium baking mixes," says Roger Galloway, Business Unit Director for Baking at General Mills. "GODIVA is an iconic brand known worldwide for its quality chocolate treats, and we are excited to pair our expertise in the baking mix category with their delicious chocolate through these new products. In partnership with GODIVA, we're helping at-home bakers make impressive, decadent desserts to enjoy with their loved ones."

GODIVA premium baking mixes can be found in the baking aisle of most major grocery stores and retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Wakefern, Supervalu and AWG with an SRP of $4.99.

For more information, or to find a retailer near you, please visit GODIVA.com/bakewithGODIVA.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, chocolate cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-molded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

The legend of our namesake, Lady GODIVA

When Lady GODIVA, wife of Lord Leofric, protested against the taxation of his subjects, she agreed to ride through the streets of Coventry "clad in naught but her long tresses," and, so long as the residents remained in shuttered buildings, their tax burden would be lifted. The following morning, she made her famous ride and, despite the temptation, the citizens graciously remained indoors. Leofric kept his word and reduced the taxes to the delight of his subjects, ensuring GODIVA's legendary status throughout the centuries. Inspired by the values of Lady GODIVA – passion, generosity, and pioneering spirit -- GODIVA's legendary name has become a universal symbol of luxury, quality and the most delicious chocolate.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 proforma net sales of U.S. $17.0 billion, including $1.3 billion from Blue Buffalo. In addition, the General Mills share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

