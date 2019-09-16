GODIVA Pays Homage to Founder With New Wonder Awaits Campaign

Created by McCann London, one of the world's leading ad agencies, and directed and photographed by British Director, Vicky Lawton, the campaign is a loose homage to the founder of GODIVA, Pierre Draps. As the story goes, when he was a young man in Belgium, Pierre learned how to make his now famous truffles simply to delight his wife, who adored chocolate more than anything else. He dedicated his life to this art, and to her.

Using this love story as inspiration, Wonder Awaits features two young characters, Pierre, a chocolatier, and Mimi, a lover of sweets, and the wonder and anticipation of what's to come between them. Together, they indulge in GODIVA chocolate, which plays a central role in their connection, and helps to grow their special relationship. Their love story, and the lifelong romance of Draps and his wife Eugenie, inspire chocolate lovers everywhere to explore life with playful curiosity and wonder.

"The launch of Wonder Awaits signifies a transformation and reintroduction of GODIVA with exciting, uplifting creative concepts that are a new approach for the brand," says John Galloway, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, GODIVA Chocolatier. "Wonder Awaits was created to reach taste lovers worldwide, and we are excited to share this work with our fans and give them a taste of GODIVA, while showcasing our brand purpose: opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world. A world with GODIVA chocolate, of course."

Wonder Awaits advertisements will be distributed on leading media properties such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram in addition to leading media publishers like PopSugar and BuzzFeed. Globally, the brand is investing multimillions on the total ad campaign, with a focus on the key selling periods beginning in September 2019 and running through 2020.

"GODIVA is thrilled to officially share Wonder Awaits, an important piece of our bold plan to grow our business fivefold over the next six years," says Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO, GODIVA Chocolatier. "Our new campaign is one of the many ways that our iconic brand is evolving to become a part of our consumer's daily life. We are committed to creating destinations, products, and experiences that allow people to treat themselves with GODIVA every day – beyond just holidays or special occasions. GODIVA is growing exponentially, and we are dedicated to creating wonder and delight for our consumers at every touchpoint along the way – whether it be in our boutiques, cafés, at grocery and retail stores, or online."

For more information on GODIVA and the Wonder Awaits campaign, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, chocolate cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

The legend of our namesake, Lady GODIVA

When Lady GODIVA, wife of Lord Leofric, protested against the taxation of his subjects, she agreed to ride through the streets of Coventry "clad in naught but her long tresses," and, so long as the residents remained in shuttered buildings, their tax burden would be lifted. The following morning, she made her famous ride and, despite the temptation, the citizens graciously remained indoors. Leofric kept his word and reduced the taxes to the delight of his subjects, ensuring GODIVA's legendary status throughout the centuries. Inspired by the values of Lady GODIVA – passion, generosity, and pioneering spirit -- GODIVA's legendary name has become a universal symbol of luxury, quality and the most delicious chocolate.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Cannes Lions as the 2019 Network of the Year and by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

Contacts:

Keri Madonna: kmadonna@lippetaylor.com

Nicole Arzoomanian: narzoomanian@lippetaylor.com

P: 212.598.4400

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier

Related Links

http://www.godiva.com

