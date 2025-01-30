'Love, GODIVA': The Iconic Chocolate Brand Encourages the World to 'Say it with Chocolate' this Valentine's Day season

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA, a global leader in premium chocolate, today unveils its 2025 Valentine's Day Collection as part of its Love, GODIVA campaign. Each masterfully crafted piece embodies the passion, unparalleled artistry, and devotion to quality that has made GODIVA a global symbol of luxury and love for generations.

Valentine’s Day Collection

GODIVA's rich tradition of finely crafted chocolates dates back to 1926 when Pierre Draps began hand-crafting chocolate in Belgium. Nearly 100 years later, the company continues to produce the finest chocolates using premium ingredients and original recipes.

This Valentine's Day season, the brand encourages consumers to "Say it with Chocolate." The Valentine's Day Collection includes a 14-piece heart-shaped gift box available in either assorted chocolates or dark chocolate. Each assortment contains time-honored favorites such as the White Praliné Heart, creamy milk chocolate hazelnut praliné in a white chocolate shell, and the Dark Ganache Heart, silky dark chocolate in a deep dark chocolate shell.

"The most meaningful gifts are given with signatures of love. That is the inspiration behind our Love, GODIVA campaign," says GODIVA's President, Steve Lesnard. "Valentine's Day is an opportunity to show those we love how special they are to us. Our Valentine's Day collection provides an opportunity for you to Say It with Chocolate. From the very first piece of chocolate created by GODIVA nearly 100 years ago, we have poured our heart into making finely crafted confections that make the perfect gift to show your love, not just on Valentine's Day but every day."

Say It with Chocolate

This Valentine's Day, GODIVA is paying homage to the timeless tradition of the love letter. In honor of love and romance, the iconic chocolatier invites its community to join in the celebration across its social media channels, where fans will be taken on a journey filled with the utmost expressions of love, both old and new. From historical love letters to the modern-day poet, GODIVA will prompt fans to lean into love, taking followers back to their roots and sparking nostalgia for these heartfelt expressions of affection. To make the celebration even sweeter, GODIVA is inviting followers to participate in an exclusive giveaway by tagging their loved ones on social media for a chance to win delicious chocolate treats.

For those who want to spread a little extra love, followers will earn bonus entries into the giveaway by sharing their own bite-sized love stories on Instagram stories and tagging @GODIVA. Whether it is a sweet memory, a simple sentiment, or a declaration of love, GODIVA is encouraging everyone to celebrate the season of love in their own unique way. Just as each love letter conveys its own unique sentiment on Valentine's Day, each of GODIVA's finely crafted chocolates present its own distinctive flavor and experience.

The GODIVA 2025 Valentine's Day Collection

For everyone looking to "Say it with Chocolate"—the GODIVA Valentine's Day Collection is available now at GODIVA.com and at department stores and in fine retailers nationwide.

The Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box let consumers share what's in their hearts this season, with a beautiful heart-shaped chocolate box. The brand's festive gift boxes hold 14 luscious, assorted chocolates, including GODIVA favorites: the White Praliné Heart, Milk Praliné Heart and Dark Ganache Heart. Each chocolate is made with the highest-quality ingredients, resulting in the most delectable chocolate taste.

Delight gourmet chocolate lovers with GODIVA's Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box tied with a red ribbon—a gift you know they'll appreciate. Each beautiful, assorted chocolate box features the brand's bestselling milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate pieces with luscious fillings. Discover silky ganache's, creamy pralinés, rich caramels, sweet fruits and crunchy nuts.

GODIVA Takes Over Times Square Billboard

In celebration of Valentine's Day, GODIVA is unveiling its most impressive chocolate display ever in New York's Times Square. Standing an incredible 18 stories high, the display will light up the 1552 Broadway Screens, featuring a massive 8,500 sq. ft. LED surface. With the message "Say it with Chocolate," this stunning showcase makes GODIVA the ultimate Valentine's Day gift for sweethearts everywhere.

ABOUT GODIVA

GODIVA Chocolatier, the global leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by master Belgian chocolatier, Pierre Draps. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, the brand continues to extend its reach beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As it delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," GODIVA's fans can expect to find its products in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at brick & mortar locations like boutiques and cafes.

ABOUT pladis

pladis is one of the world's fastest growing snacking companies and its portfolio includes much loved brands including McVitie's, GODIVA and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, Verkade and many more products across sweet and savoury biscuits, wafer, cake, and chocolate. Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

GODIVA Company was acquired in 2008 by Yıldız Holding of Türkiye. pladis and the GODIVA

Company are wholly owned subsidiaries of Yildiz Uluslararasi Gida Yatirimlari AS.

www.pladisglobal.com

