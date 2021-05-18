GODIVA Spreads Wonder And Grows Presence In The Chocolate Category With New Global Marketing Campaign

The premium chocolate brand is continuing to prioritize its food drug mass (FDM) portfolio, and the wonder each product delivers, as an ode to its 95th anniversary, and years of quality and craftsmanship. The brand's growing presence in the chocolate aisles of supermarkets and drugstores is part of its effort to make its beloved products more accessible. GODIVA's portfolio in those channels include Signature Mini Chocolate Bars, Chocolate Domes, Chocolate Masterpieces and Goldmark Gift Boxes, alongside seasonal items available during the holidays.

"The launch of "That's The Wonder of GODIVA" builds on the work we started last year, to amplify GODIVA's availability at retailers and grocery stores nationwide," says John Galloway, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, GODIVA. "GODIVA is evolving to become a part of our consumer's daily life, beyond just holidays and special occasions. We are committed to creating destinations, products, and experiences that allow chocolate lovers to treat themselves with GODIVA every day, making mundane moments wonderful, in grocery and retail stores, as well as online."

"From the magnificent artistry of Masterpieces to the dreamy layers of Domes, we were inspired to create a series of unique worlds that bring to life the delicious attributes of each product," says Phil Camarota, Chief Creative Officer of TracyLocke. "Our launch spots playfully demonstrate how GODIVA brings wonder to everyday -- and the chocolate aisle too."

That's The Wonder of GODIVA advertisements will be distributed across a variety of media properties including BuzzFeed and Chicory, in addition to leading media publishers like Hulu, Youtube and Amazon. In North America, the brand is investing over $5 million on the new ad campaign.

To learn more about GODIVA's 95th anniversary celebration and offerings at grocery stores and retailers, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA

GODIVA is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience the iconic brand at many fine retailers, on GODIVA.com, and in the chocolate aisle of supermarkets, drugstores, and club stores across the United States.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

About Tracy Locke

TracyLocke is an award-wining global agency that leverages insightful creativity and design thinking to drive commerce. With offices in North America and around the world its employees are a blend of talented individuals with unique strengths, experiences and backgrounds. TracyLocke is part of the Omnicom Commerce Group within the DAS Group of Companies and partners with clients such as Godiva, PepsiCo, SC Johnson, Diageo, Samsung, Pizza Hut, HP and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. For more information, visit www.tracylocke.com

