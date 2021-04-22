GODIVA To Donate 10% Of GODIVA.com Sales To Support Cocoa Growing Communities In Celebration Of Earth Day

This additional funding from GODIVA will be used to further support cocoa farming communities and cultivate forest restoration in Côte d'Ivoire, the largest cocoa producing country in the world. This is part of an ongoing partnership between GODIVA and Earthworm Foundation that began last summer and strives to make long-term improvements to protect forests and enrich the lives of people who grow and harvest cocoa. One of their most recent collaborations is the launch of GODIVA's Responsible Cocoa Commitment earlier this year.

"Earthworm Foundation has more than 20 years of experience in finding solutions to the major social and environmental problems that our world is facing today," said Nurtac Ziyal Afridi, GODIVA's CEO. "Their expertise is a great resource to GODIVA in helping us execute on our commitment to foster responsibly sourced cocoa and make progress towards our vision for a sustainable and thriving cocoa industry."

"We are delighted to partner with GODIVA and believe that together we can help tackle some of the most pressing societal and environmental needs in West Africa," says Bastien Sachet, CEO of Earthworm Foundation. "We are happy to have their support as we work towards reducing deforestation, restoring forests and positively impacting farming communities in the Soubré region of Cote d'Ivoire."

To learn more about GODIVA's partnership with the Earthworm Foundation, as well as other efforts to support sustainably sourced cocoa and communities, visit GODIVA Cares. GODIVA is also a member of the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) and a signatory of their Cocoa & Forests Initiative.

About GODIVA Chocolatier: GODIVA is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience the iconic brand at many fine retailers, on GODIVA.com, and in the chocolate aisle of supermarkets, drugstores, and club stores.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world and making its products more accessible to everyone.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

About the Earthworm Foundation: Earthworm Foundation is a non-profit organization driven by the desire to positively impact the relationship between people and nature. With most of our staff operating directly on the ground where the issues are, we work with our member companies and partners to make value chains an engine to drive positive economic, environmental and social impact.

