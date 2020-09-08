GODIVA Unveils Contemporary New Design of its Iconic Gold Collection and More Personalization for Consumers Ahead of its 95th Anniversary

The Gold Collection's sleek new packaging features a single, expressive wave, representing the sensuality of chocolate. The contemporary redesign of its most iconic collection captures the essence of GODIVA's story – a brand that is both steeped in history and increasingly top of mind for today's consumers. In each Gold Collection box, GODIVA fans will find an assortment of velvety ganaches, creamy caramels, luscious pralines and delicious nuts and fruits in GODIVA's signature milk, dark and white chocolate.

Personalization is also at the center of this new design, with consumers having the option to choose the color of their ribbon and add a special message for birthdays, weddings, holidays, or any occasion they'd like to celebrate with GODIVA. This is the latest in customization for this brand, with longstanding opportunities to "make it your own" by building your own arrangements online and in brick and mortar locations.

"GODIVA's Gold Collection contains our most precious and delicious chocolate pieces, hand-selected by our Chef Chocolatiers for their sublime tasting experience," says Annie Young-Scrivner, CEO, GODIVA. "Our Gold Collection is recognized and beloved around the globe as a symbol of Belgian craftsmanship and the world's finest chocolate. As GODIVA approaches our 95th anniversary, we set out to evolve the packaging of this exceptional collection to be just as breathtaking as the chocolate within and to reflect the journey we have been on since our humble beginnings in Brussels in 1926."

The line of gold gift boxes is available in a variety of sizes, from 2-piece to 36-piece collections. All are perfect gifts to give, with each box filled with delicious treats, made to be shared with loved ones – or enjoyed yourself-- for every special occasion, and to invoke wonder and delight every single day. The seasonally available Gold Collections, including spring and holiday, will incorporate the new signature wave design as well, as we move through the seasons of each year.

The new GODIVA Gold Collection is available now for purchase nationwide in boutiques, cafés and online at GODIVA.com. GODIVA treats can also be found in the chocolate aisle of local grocery and retail stores nationwide. For more information on GODIVA's offerings, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA Cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, Croiffles ™, gourmet coffees and teas, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

