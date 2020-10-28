GODIVA's 2020 Holiday Collection Adds A Bit Of Sparkle For Everyone On Your List

GODIVA has truly captured the sparkle of the season and it plays throughout the chocolatier's shimmering Holiday Gift Collection, from its new and glimmering chocolates to its whimsical and glittering packaging. Wonder awaits gift-givers and receivers alike as GODIVA's delicious and festive innovation will add some holiday sparkle to everyone's lives.

GODIVA's 2020 collection also evokes cozy childhood memories and joyful unexpected surprises in the most wonderful way. Taking cues from the NEW chocolates, delicious on the inside and sparkling on the outside, GODIVA uses sparkles as a graphic element around and under each product to highlight its wonder.

Holiday Sparkle Collection

Perfect for every gifting occasion, the beautifully curated holiday boxes are filled with iconic GODIVA chocolate pieces and signature truffles, alongside the new, limited-edition Sparkle Collection chocolates. The sparkling chocolates, designed and handcrafted by GODIVA's Chef Chocolatier Jean Apostolou, are delicious on the inside with festive shimmer on the outside, paying homage to the magic embedded in the holiday season and nostalgic flavors of the season like hot cocoa, almond, caramel and raspberry.

"The inspiration for these chocolates came directly from the twinkling lights and ornaments of the holiday season that decorate our homes and somehow transform the everyday to something magical. Each of the handcrafted GODIVA chocolates are topped with edible glitter, making them shimmer, and the insides are filled with classic holiday flavors like hot cocoa and almond, instantly evoking the warmth and wholesome goodness of the season. I created the Sparkle Collection to bring happiness to others, by capturing the joy of the holiday season, which we are all especially eager to embrace this year," says Apostolou.

Holiday Sparkle Chocolate Collection: A collection of ornament shaped exquisite chocolates that are delicious on the inside and sparkling with festive shimmer on the outside. Reflecting the season's classic holiday-inspired flavors, each box is delicately decorated with shiny sparkles and holiday-inspired colors. The Sparkle Chocolates Collection is available in three sumptuous, shimmering flavors:

A collection of ornament shaped exquisite chocolates that are delicious on the inside and sparkling with festive shimmer on the outside. Reflecting the season's classic holiday-inspired flavors, each box is delicately decorated with shiny sparkles and holiday-inspired colors. The Sparkle Chocolates Collection is available in three sumptuous, shimmering flavors: Milk Chocolate Almond Caramel: Smooth caramel infused with almonds, enrobed in luscious milk chocolate drizzled with milk chocolate and dusted with sparkling gold edible glitter.

Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa: Intense dark cocoa ganache surrounded by decadent dark chocolate and sprinkled with shimmering white edible glitter.

White Chocolate Raspberry: Sweet raspberry preserves enrobed in smooth white chocolate and dusted with sparkling pink edible glitter.

Seasonally Inspired Treats

To help usher in the holiday spirit, visitors to GODIVA boutiques and cafés nationwide can enjoy deliciously festive and seasonally inspired treats including Peppermint Mochas and Cinnamon Spice Lattes (only available at GODIVA Cafés) or enjoy the brand's classic beverages -- Peppermint Hot Chocolates and Cinnamon Spice Hot Chocolates (available at both GODIVA Cafés and boutiques). New this year, GODIVA fans can add a little holiday spirit to their favorite GODIVA Handcrafted Shake by topping it with a Candy Cane Truffle, available at both GODIVA Cafés and boutiques.

GODIVA invites consumers to share the sparkle of the holiday season with specially crafted gifts that everyone from loved ones to coworkers will enjoy. Special gift offerings for this season include:

Limited-Edition Holiday Truffle Collection : Chocolate artistry at its finest, the limited-edition truffle collection boasts decadent fillings in deliciously unique shells. The GODIVA classic truffles gift boxes feature new green shimmering packaging and decadent truffle flavors including:

Chocolate artistry at its finest, the limited-edition truffle collection boasts decadent fillings in deliciously unique shells. The GODIVA classic truffles gift boxes feature new green shimmering packaging and decadent truffle flavors including: Salted Caramel



Christmas Cookie



Roasted Almond



Milk Chocolate



Cranberry

Holiday Hot Chocolate Toppers: A fun touch for any hot beverage, these whimsical snowman and Santa hot chocolate toppers add a chocolatey layer to seasonal beverages, as the chocolate melts atop warm drinks. This gift pack comes with six hot chocolate toppers, perfect as a stocking stuffer or for warming up on chilly nights with loved ones.

A fun touch for any hot beverage, these whimsical snowman and Santa hot chocolate toppers add a chocolatey layer to seasonal beverages, as the chocolate melts atop warm drinks. This gift pack comes with six hot chocolate toppers, perfect as a stocking stuffer or for warming up on chilly nights with loved ones. Holiday Artisanal Lollipops: Freshly prepared daily in boutiques and cafés, these handcrafted lollipops are available in GODIVA milk, dark or white chocolate and classic holiday characters like Santa and a snowman.

Freshly prepared daily in boutiques and cafés, these handcrafted lollipops are available in GODIVA milk, dark or white chocolate and classic holiday characters like Santa and a snowman. Holiday Handcrafted Truffle Pops: The holiday handcrafted truffle pops are mouthwatering milk chocolate truffles dipped in milk, dark or white chocolate and decorated with holiday sprinkles, made fresh daily in boutiques and cafés.

Additional GODIVA holiday gift offerings include the recently redesigned Gold Ballotin boxes with a red holiday ribbon, festive truffle tins, advent calendars, whimsical ornaments, hot cocoa gift sets, cherry cordials, beloved Christmas teddy bears, and more.

GODIVA is also excited to announce the return of its Holiday Masterpieces, Goldmark Collection, and assorted Chocolate Domes to the chocolate aisle as well as the launch of new novelty items including the Masterpiece Dark Heart Ornament and the 12 Days of GODIVA Advent Calendar. The festive and accessible holiday collection, perfect for casual gifting and sharing, can be found in national retailers, including grocery and drug stores. The GODIVA holiday collection is now available for purchase nationwide in boutiques, cafés and online at GODIVA.com as well as in the chocolate aisle where consumers shop everyday. Freshly made treats are made daily in GODIVA cafés and boutiques. For more information on GODIVA's offerings, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA Cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-molded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, Croiffles ™, gourmet coffees and teas, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

