GoDocs Launches SBA Loan Docs to Empower Lenders, Strengthen Communities, and Meet Surging SBA Demand

The new solution offers a smarter way to scale SBA lending, preserve compliance, and accelerate local economic recovery

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the leader in commercial loan document automation, today announced the availability of GoDocs SBA Loan Docs, a powerful new solution that enables lenders to confidently and efficiently generate SBA and state-law-compliant, attorney-quality, lender-ready loan packages for SBA 7(a) Standard and 504 loans.

As small businesses increasingly turn to SBA-backed funding, lenders are under pressure to accelerate time-to-close while ensuring full compliance with evolving SOPs and state-specific requirements. GoDocs SBA Loan Docs eliminates manual bottlenecks by automating the complex documentation process, preserving guaranty eligibility and enabling lenders to scale SBA lending profitably.

GoDocs SBA Loan Docs is purpose-built for the 7(a) and 504 loan program, offering:

Full SOP and state-law compliance , protecting the SBA guaranty

, protecting the SBA guaranty Dynamic document generation , delivering complete packages in minutes, not days

, delivering complete packages in minutes, not days Attorney-drafted documents , continuously updated to reflect policy changes

, continuously updated to reflect policy changes Built-in compliance logic , reducing audit risk and rework

, reducing audit risk and rework Scalable automation, enabling high-volume processing without increasing headcount

"SBA lenders need more than speed—they need absolute confidence that every document meets the latest SBA and state-level requirements," said Adam Craig, CEO at GoDocs. "The challenge is that compliance rules shift constantly, and even small errors can jeopardize the SBA guaranty. That's why lenders trust GoDocs. We've built a solution engineered for precision, updated in real time, and backed by our unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance. With our SBA Loan Docs solution, lenders get attorney-quality documents at scale, without the legal bottlenecks."

With economic uncertainty persisting in 2025 and small businesses relying more heavily on government-backed loans, financial institutions must be equipped to respond. SBA loan demand surged more than 30% from 2020 to 2022 alone, according to the SBA Office of Performance Management, and lenders still relying on manual workflows are struggling to keep up.

A 2023 LexisNexis Risk Solutions report found that lenders using manual SBA processes spend up to 70% more time per loan than those using automation, limiting scalability and driving up cost per loan. The SBA Office of Inspector General also cites improper documentation as a top reason for guaranty denials, pointing to the urgency of adopting systems that ensure real-time compliance.

These factors combine to make automating the SBA loan closing document generation process critical. Whether lenders are expanding into SBA lending for the first time or optimizing an existing program, GoDocs SBA Loan Docs delivers a modern, scalable solution built for today's compliance landscape. By combining legal-grade precision with intuitive automation, GoDocs empowers financial institutions to close more loans, serve more small businesses, and stay confidently ahead of regulatory change, all while accelerating speed to market.

GoDocs SBA Loan Docs is available now as part of the GoDocs platform, trusted by commercial lenders nationwide.

To learn more or request a demo, visit website: https://godocs.com/products/sba-loan-docs/

About GoDocs

GoDocs is the leader in loan document automation, transforming the commercial lending process. Its scalable, software-first SaaS platform is powered by specialized, market-driven technology that ensures rapid, responsive updates. Since 1997, GoDocs has delivered the best automation solution for everything from standard to the most complex loans. Designed to scale effortlessly, the GoDocs closing platform is the only solution in the industry with real-time, 50-state compliance automation built in. Its best-in-class customer support features top legal expertise and experienced closing specialists. Trusted by top banks, credit unions, and private lenders, GoDocs offers a user-friendly experience with 100% onshore support.

