Goerlich Pharma Relies on noax Stainless Steel Industrial PCs for Reliable Pharmaceutical Production

Hygienic industrial computers deliver stable multi-shift operation and long-term process reliability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing, operational reliability is critical. Production environments demand stable systems, hygienic equipment, and uninterrupted performance to maintain process integrity and production efficiency.

To support these requirements, Goerlich Pharma relies on stainless steel industrial PCs from noax Technologies. Since implementation, the systems have been operating reliably in continuous multi-shift production without disruptions.

"Everything that was promised to us was fulfilled," says August Wimmer, Head of Production & Logistics at Goerlich Pharma. "We wanted industrial quality with no compromises – and that's exactly what we got."

Designed for Hygienic and Process-Critical Environments

The noax stainless steel touch PCs are specifically designed for hygienically sensitive production environments such as pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food manufacturing. Their fully enclosed construction can be easily cleaned and can handle harsh cleaning agents to meet the highest hygiene requirements.

At Goerlich Pharma, the industrial PCs have become an integrated part of daily production operations, supporting stable workflows and minimizing maintenance requirements.

The systems run continuously in multi-shift operation and provide the reliability required for highly regulated production environments where downtime is not an option.

Consistent Hardware Platform Simplifies Validation and Training

One key advantage for Goerlich Pharma is the long-term consistency of the noax hardware platform. Even devices purchased years later maintain the same design, interfaces, and operating concept.

"If we reorder a device after four years, it looks exactly like the first one. No new training, no adjustments – that makes employee training, documentation, and replacement significantly easier," explains Wimmer.

This consistency reduces operational complexity, simplifies validation procedures, and supports more efficient audit preparation — an important benefit in regulated pharmaceutical production environments.

Direct Support and Fast Response Times

In addition to hardware reliability, Goerlich Pharma highlights the practical and responsive support provided by noax Technologies.

"One call is enough. No ticket systems, no waiting loops, no standard answers – you speak directly with someone who understands the process and can help immediately."

The combination of durable industrial hardware and direct technical support enables Goerlich Pharma to maintain stable production processes while reducing IT and operational overhead.

Industrial PCs Built for Long-Term Reliability

For Goerlich Pharma, the investment in noax industrial PCs has delivered long-term operational stability, process reliability, and simplified day-to-day production management.

By combining hygienic design, rugged construction, and consistent hardware architecture, noax industrial computing solutions help manufacturers maintain reliable production in demanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical environments.

More information:

www.noax.com

About noax Technologies

noax Technologies AG is one of the leading suppliers of high-quality, robust, and reliable industrial panel PCs. Low power consumption, economical use of raw materials, durability, waste avoidance, and the extensive use of recyclable materials make industrial hardware from noax an investment that is not only economical but also environmentally friendly.

The company has over 25 years of experience in the in-house development and production of completely closed systems. In addition, noax offers its customers a comprehensive range of services, from consulting and sales to service and support. noax industrial PCs are used worldwide in the harshest industrial environments by well-known companies, e.g., in the automotive, logistics, food, and chemical industries. Here, the touch panel computers specially developed for industry prove their worth every day.

SOURCE noax Technologies Corp