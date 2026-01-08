Goertek Showcases Full-Stack Innovations in Acoustics and Sensing at CES 2026

Positioning Acoustics and Sensing as Foundations for Immersive Interaction

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 6–9, Goertek unveiled its latest technology solutions across the full spectrum of acoustics and sensing. These innovations are designed to enable consumer electronics manufacturers to deliver more immersive, precise, and comfortable interactive experiences.

A New Paradigm for Smart Wearables: The AI Photography OWS Earbuds Reference Design

AI Photography OWS Earbuds Reference Design

The development of traditional wearables has begun to plateau, constrained by their conventional forms and interaction modes. Devices like TWS earbuds, which rely heavily on voice commands, experience a sharp decline in usability in noisy environments and lack multimodal AI interaction or visual contextual awareness. Goertek's solution brings together acoustics, vision, and AI into the industry's first OWS earbuds reference design capable of high-quality open audio, AI multimodal interaction, ultra-high-definition binaural photography, and HD short-video capture.

Each earpiece integrates a 12-megapixel camera with three adjustable viewing angles. A real-time live-view function assists with wear-angle calibration for different ear shapes. Proprietary algorithms for facial de-occlusion and binaural image stitching enable ultra-HD photo capture with a horizontal field of view exceeding 100 degrees, along with 1080p short video recording.

A near-field pickup algorithm precisely filters ambient and bystander noise, enabling "Voice + Binaural Image" AI multimodal fusion interaction. The proprietary shallow in-ear acoustic solution and dual-diaphragm driver units address key industry challenges for OWS products, such as sound leakage, insufficient bass depth, and lack of loudness, delivering both a comfortable open-ear experience and consistent high-fidelity audio performance.

Core Acoustics Innovations: Addressing the Thin-Design vs. High-Fidelity Challenge

The trend toward thinner devices with higher-fidelity audio presents significant challenges for core acoustic components. At CES 2026, Goertek showcased new SPK (micro-speaker) platforms, MEMS acoustic sensors, and audio technology solutions that are designed to unlock product-level differentiation.

To tackle the insufficient volume facing popular open-style speakers, Goertek introduced a new SPK solution – the LBS speaker platform with a dual-radiation, single-sided sound structure that delivers high loudness and resolves the tradeoff between comfortable wear and clear audio in open-style designs. The platform also incorporates privacy protection technology, using a far-field cancellation design to effectively reduce sound leakage.

Alongside the LBS platform, Goertek debuted the industry's first ultra-thin, large-volume F platform for foldable phones and tablets. The widely recognized DR earphone driver series continues to deliver stable performance, and the proprietary Sandwich platform is now upgraded to version 2.0 with significantly enhanced waterproofing. For smart glasses, Goertek launched a targeted portfolio of three SPK generations, covering standard, custom, and modular units to fit various ID designs.

In haptics, Goertek's "Dual" Dual-Frequency Bi-Directional System enables an immersive "true 4D vibration" experience with distinct vibration textures and realistic reproduction of directional cues, addressing the demand for rich tactile sensations in compact devices. The ultra-compact, high-performance LRA series for smartphones continues to optimize the balance between performance and size. The LRA090835SH sets a new standard by matching larger-component performance in a small size, while the LRA159519 reduces thickness to 1.9mm.

Drawing on expertise in electromagnetic design, the ultra-small Twist Air and IPD modules feature efficient drive systems and smooth transmission structures for fast, precise feedback, supporting increasingly lightweight and space-constrained designs.

MEMS Sensors & Audio Algorithms: Enabling Smarter, More Responsive Devices

As the need for compact, waterproof, and ultra-thin acoustic components continues to grow, Goertek's subsidiary Goermicro displayed targeted MEMS acoustic sensor innovations. A new compact IP68 MEMS acoustic sensor uses a third-generation waterproof architecture to achieve IP68 protection in an ultra-small 2.75×1.85mm footprint, meeting the design requirements of smartphones and smartwatches for lightweight, small form factors and high reliability. In addition, the firm's ultra-thin, high-performance acoustic sensor eliminates size constraints by delivering a high 68dB signal-to-noise ratio at a height of just 0.8mm.

Goermicro also presented a VPU (Vibration/Voice Pick-up) Sensor. Operating at a low power of 120-125μA, it accurately captures voice vibration signals while isolating environmental noise for more responsive and precise voice interaction. With universal audio interface compatibility, it offers an industry-leading sensing solution for the slim design and reliable interaction of AI glasses.

In audio algorithms, to address reduced voice recognition performance, Goertek's proprietary ASR Front-End Processing Solution integrates directional pickup via multi-microphone arrays in tandem with deep learning-based noise cancellation algorithms. It achieves exceptional recognition accuracy of 98% near-field and 97% far-field, ensuring commands are captured even in noisy settings like malls or subways, while supporting real-time operation on low-power chips.

Looking ahead, Goertek will continue to pursue breakthroughs in core technologies like acoustics and sensing, with a focus on translating system-level innovation into differentiated product experiences and long-term industry value.

SOURCE Goertek