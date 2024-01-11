Goeroptics unveils its latest optical solutions at CES 2024, driving technological innovation in VR/AR displays

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, which opened in Las Vegas on January 9, Goertek subsidiary Goeroptics showcased their latest array of optical display technologies and solutions for virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR), in-vehicle electronics and pico projection. A highlight was the introduction of the world's first high-performance VR Pancake modules, employing advanced cyclic olefin copolymers (COC) in the co-molding process, alongside a line-up of newly enhanced full color AR surface relief grating (SRG) diffractive waveguide modules. These developments are expected to yield superior display effects in products, accelerating industry advancements.

In the field of VR: New techniques meet the high-performance requirements of pancake modules

With the trend toward more compact and lightweight VR headsets, Pancake modules are emerging as the preferred choice for VR optical display solutions. In response to the increasing demand for performance enhancements, Goeroptics has launched the high-performance 4k Pancake module Star M41 at this year's CES. The module represents a culmination of the company's extensive expertise in optical display technology. In a collaborative effort with 3M, Goeroptics applied the COC co-molding technique to the module, marking its first application in this context.

Compared with the conventional 3D film lamination process, Star M41 incorporates 3M's latest film into the mold to enable simultaneous injection. The method streamlines the process, offers greater flexibility in lens design, and significantly reduces lens surface roughness. Additionally, it addresses and improves the orange peel effect commonly seen in such lenses. The technique expands the application of the 3D film lamination process and provides the industry with a new path for technological iteration.

The module now has an increased field of view (FOV) of 105°. Furthermore, there's an option for customization with the atomic layer deposition (ALD) coating technique, tailored to meet specific customer requirements. This will significantly reduce ghosting and enhance the VR display quality.

Goeroptics also showcased two other Pancake display modules, the 4k Star C31 and 4k Star P31, which feature the industry's leading 3D film lamination technique and mature 2D lamination process. The 4k Star P31 also deploys ALD coating to effectively reduce ghosting and improve performance.

The Pancake display modules exhibited at the event are compatible with 4K Micro-OLED screens, meeting the high standards for VR displays in various application scenarios, including audio-visual entertainment, video conferencing, and other business scenarios.

As the world's first manufacturer to achieve mass production of Pancake display modules, Goeroptics is committed to broadening its offerings, leveraging the Pancake process across a diverse range of products and solutions. The commitment includes advancements in low-stress injection molding, 2D and 3D fim lamination , co-molding, PVD and ALD coating, as well as vision-guided assembly and active alignment (AA) assembly. These innovations will fulfill the unique needs of customers from research and development (R&D) through production.

In the field of AR: compact, ultra-bright, full-color display solutions

The current AR optical display market is heavily focused on optical waveguide technology, aiming to create a lighter, thinner solution that offers full-color displays with a wider FOV. Goeroptics has a deep understanding of market demand based on its extensive experience in designing and developing light engine modules and optical waveguides. The company has made consistent technological strides, creating a line-up of newly enhanced, ultra-bright, compact full-color SRG diffractive waveguide modules. These market-demand-aligned advanced products were all on exhibit at the event.

One such product, the 30° FOV single-layer full-color SRG diffractive waveguide module Star E, represents a breakthrough in high refractive index grating processing and optimized grating materials and structures, achieving a near-eye brightness of over 1000 nits and less than 13% light leakage, significantly improving rainbow patterns. Star E also incorporates electrochromic technology, which allows for adjustable light transmittance from 10% to 90%, making it suitable for various lighting environments. Additionally, it features customized myopia lenses for a comfortable visual experience. The module's light engine, based on a 0.14-inch LCoS solution and a compact folded optical polarization architecture, occupies less than 1cc.

Goeroptics also released the industry's smallest light engine adaptable to large FOV applications. The light engine utilizes the industry's latest 0.23-inch LCoS solution, with a 1560x1200 resolution, adaptable to a 46° FOV and upgradable to 53° FOV. Thanks to a folded optical polarization design, the engine's size has been reduced to about 1cc and it weighs just about 3g. Furthermore, the light engine has been optimized to address the typical low contrast issue associated with LCoS schemes. This enhancement can improve the display quality of AR glasses, making them suitable for a wide range of applications requiring a large FOV.

Live demo of AR-HUD and pico projector at CES

At the event, Goeroptics showcased the PGU4620 Gen2 module, designed for automotive AR head-up displays (HUDs). This module boasts an 80% increase in brightness, up to 200lm, meeting the display requirements of a larger Eyebox. When combined with next-generation DLPC technology, the module achieves a high refresh rate of 120Hz, an impressive contrast ratio of 1800:1, and a wide color gamut, resulting in improved overall display quality for the entire HUD. The modular design allows for quick response to customer needs, shortening the R&D cycle, and accelerating time to market.

Goeroptics also exhibited free-form and cold mirrors that can be applied to AR-HUDs. Among them, free-form mirrors are designed with a large size, high precision and high reliability to ensure imaging quality and maintain quality throughout the mass production process. The cold mirrors use an infrared cut-off film based on Goeroptics' proprietary coating process. The technology provides greater incidence and high temperature resistance without any color distortion, significantly mitigating the risk of sunlight backflow.

Visitors to the booth can see how curved mirrors and PGU modules can be used in on-board HUDs in real-world settings.

In the field of pico projection, Goeroptics showcased a complete range of light engine modules, covering different chip sizes (ranging from 0.2 to 0.47 inches) and lens types (from ultra-short throw to long throw).

Since 2017, Goeroptics has been actively involved in the development of DLP light engine modules. The comprehensive range of solutions delivers precision optical measurement, automated component assembly and options for optical system design. Goeroptics has successfully achieved mass production of various DLP light engines and has gained extensive experience in R&D and manufacturing. During the event, Goeroptics showcased a projector that was produced using their proprietary light engine technology. The projector boasts a 4K resolution and incorporates the latest panchromatic LED light source in its light engine. The lens consists of a metal tube and all-glass mirrors, resulting in a brightness of up to 1700lm. It features a contrast ratio exceeding 400:1, delivering sharp, vivid images with minimal noise and no thermal defocus. These industry-leading capabilities make it suitable for a wide range of scenarios, including home, educational settings, and conferences.

Founded in 2012, Goeroptics is a pioneer and a leader in the global VR/AR industry, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of optical components and modules for VR, AR, and pico projection applications. In early 2023, Goeroptics launched a new generation of DLP PGU modules for in-vehicle AR-HUDs, expanding into the realm of automotive intelligent cockpit optics. Over the years, Goeroptics has emerged as one of the leading manufacturers of XR-related optical components worldwide. It boasts strong capabilities in designing, developing and manufacturing XR optical lenses, optical imaging modules, DLP projectors, and automotive HUD components. Its products are widely used in VR/AR, smart home, automotive electronics, and many other fields.

SOURCE Goertek