Goertek Unveils Innovative Technologies in Acoustics, Optics, and Microelectronics at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 7-10, , Goertek stole the spotlight at the 58th International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, unveiling a range of groundbreaking technological solutions in acoustics, optics, and microelectronics. The innovations significantly enhance audio-visual interaction.

Goertek has launched its latest XR innovations, focusing on lightweight AR reference designs, Mulan 2 and Wood 2, which tip the scales at just 36 grams and 58 grams respectively, dramatically improving comfort. Mulan 2 features an ultra-thin carbon fiber frame and ultra-light titanium alloy hinges, combined with holographic waveguide lenses and Micro LED optics for a sleek design with minimal light leakage. Wood 2 integrates breakthrough technologies, including an ultra-light front frame and ultra-small SiP module, to support full-color display, high-definition recording and multi-modal AI interaction. In the VR space, Goertek presented a PC VR reference design featuring a single-eye 4K Micro OLED display and a 3P Pancake optical solution. Thanks to optimized design and materials, the device weighs approximately 145 grams, reducing the burden of extended use. In addition, Goertek introduced a single-optic dual-eye diffractive waveguide AR display module with Surface Relief Grating (SRG) that combines thinness with exceptional display quality.

Goertek showcased a series of cutting-edge acoustic and haptic components for mobile phones, tablets, TWS earbuds, VR/AR and smart glasses. Highlights included the DPS speaker, which delivers high-quality stereo sound while ensuring privacy during calls. The company also introduced the industry's first side-facing, waterproof, full-metal BOX and TWS earbuds with a single-sided tweeter/woofer combo speaker. High-performance linear motors were also on display, offering a completely improved acoustic and tactile experience. On the audio front, Goertek exhibited a call noise reduction solution that integrates VPU sensors and DNN algorithms to significantly improve voice clarity in high wind noise environments. In addition, the company continues to push the boundaries of open-ear audio technology with its leading anti-leakage sound chamber designs, coupled with proprietary sound enhancement and active acoustic algorithms. These innovations deliver private and immersive audio experiences for OWS and AI glasses.

Goermicro brought an extensive array of sensors, microsystems, and smart interaction modules at the forefront of microelectronics. The lineup includes acoustic, pressure, ToF, SiP, and piezoelectric touch offerings for smartphones, wearable health devices, smart earbuds, VR/AR, and other smart devices. Notably, its acoustic sensors stand out in AI audio processing, delivering exceptional noise cancellation, sound quality enhancement, and sound localization. Leveraging a high-precision packaging process that breaks size limitations, Goermicro has developed ultra-small acoustic sensors that can make sound clearer, more accessible, and intelligent. Furthermore, the company presented innovative piezoelectric buttons, adding to its diverse portfolio of microelectronic solutions.

Goertek has announced the release of several smart wearables that seamlessly integrate health monitoring and multi-modal interaction capabilities. A standout smart ring features an array of PPG, body temperature, and IMU sensors for comprehensive all-day health monitoring. It supports a range of controls, including tapping, swiping, air mouse, and gesture recognition, for seamless interaction with connected smart devices. Another innovative ring employs both reflective and transmissive PPG for medical-grade health monitoring. Its in-built microphone allows users to interact with an AI assistant, making it easy to control connected smart devices. Additionally, the ring is equipped with the industry's smallest micro-motor, providing precise vibration feedback for an enhanced user experience.

Goertek has made significant strides in the automotive electronics sector with the introduction of its innovative in-vehicle UWB technology. This innovation enables a single remote control to manage multiple in-car devices via UWB anchors. The system is designed to detect breathing patterns to determine if a child has been left in the vehicle, and to detect foot kicks to open and close the trunk, enhancing both driving safety and convenience. In addition, Goertek unveiled its automotive AR-HUD coaxial dual focal-plane module. This solution addresses issues of viewing angle adjustment and display blurriness, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted driver's gaze.

Looking ahead, Goertek remains committed to exploring cutting-edge technologies, continuously innovating and breaking industry barriers. The company's goal is to drive technological advancements and provide customers and consumers with smarter, more convenient products and technological solutions that contribute to a healthier and better life.

