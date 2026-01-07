Goertek Unveils Next-Generation Technologies at CES 2026

Driving smarter interaction across acoustics, optics, and electronics

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of CES 2026, Goertek unveiled a comprehensive suite of technological innovations designed to power the next generation of intelligent devices. The company is contributing to the evolution of human-machine interaction with new developments across three strategic domains: AI & Metaverse, Acoustics & Sensing, and the Smart Cockpit.

Redefining AI + Metaverse Technology

Binocular Full-Color Display AI Glasses Reference Design "Rubis", using distributed computing platform (MCU + NPU + ISP), optimize latency and power consumption. With full-color etching optical waveguide paired with an ultra-compact light engine, EMG wristband, modular VPU nose pad and smart microphones, they provide a better experience.

AI Glasses Reference Design "Spinel", weighing only 35 grams, supports high-definition photography and persistent AI visual perception.

An Ultra-Lightweight MR Reference Design showcases system-level optimizations, reducing the weight of a 4K MR headset to approximately 100 grams. It delivers retinal-level clarity (38 PPD) within a 100-degree field of view, with Video See-Through (VST) and 6DoF interaction.

The AI Photography OWS Earbuds Reference Design integrates dual 12-megapixel cameras with adjustable viewing angles. Proprietary algorithms enable "Voice + Binaural Image" AI multimodal interaction, dual-ear UHD photography, and video recording. A shallow in-ear acoustic solution addresses common OWS challenges like sound leakage and weak bass.

Weighing just 13 grams, the "Rox Vision" AI Smart Glasses Accessory Reference Design is a clip-on device that adds visual capture, audio interaction, and AI processing to standard glasses, significantly lowering the entry barrier to smart glasses.

In optical components, Goertek introduced an Electrically Tunable Liquid Crystal Lens for XR devices, allowing continuous diopter adjustment (-300 to +300) without additional corrective lenses for users. It features a 1mm thickness and a 25mm aperture. Goeroptics also launched a next-generation Full-Color Polymer Optical Module "F15Pi". At just 4 grams, the module offers safety and enhanced visual quality, featuring over 92% transmittance and rainbow free effect.

New Developments in Acoustics and Sensing

The new LBS Series Speaker uses a dual-radiation, single-sided sound port to deliver high loudness while effectively managing sound leakage in open-style designs.

In acoustic sensing, Goermicro is debuting a small-form-factor IP68 MEMS acoustic sensor—its first public unveiling—built with a third-gen waterproof architecture. The ultra-compact component, measuring just 2.75×1.85mm, boasts IP68 water and dust resistance, checking all the boxes for today's smartphones, smartwatches, and wearables: thinness, miniaturization, and high reliability.

Separately, the firm's ultra-thin, high-performance acoustic sensor packs a 68dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) into a mere 0.8mm profile, paving the way for even slimmer smartphones and AI-powered gadgets.

A proprietary ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) Front-End Processing Solution uses deep learning to maintain 98% near-field and 97% far-field recognition accuracy even in 85dB noisy environments, while operating on low-power chips.

In haptics, the "Dual" Dual-Frequency Bi-Directional System enables an immersive "true 4D vibration" experience.

Goermicro also presented a portfolio of sensors including Water Depth Detecting & Barometric Pressure Sensor, VPU (Vibration/Voice Pick-up) Sensor, and a High-Precision ToF Sensor, addressing the precise sensing needs of smart devices including smartwatches and TWS earbuds.

Transforming the In-Vehicle Experience with Multimodal Interaction

The Interaction Mini-robot with Multi-function Display acts as a unified control hub for the cabin IoT, featuring over a hundred expressions and a sub-100ms response time. Modular installation and zero-touch provisioning streamline deployment. A Smart Car Control Module with a "stick-on" form factor supports customizable interaction methods designed to enhance driving operation efficiency and safety.

Goermicro has developed an integrated knock-sensing system solution that leverages AI deep learning algorithms for recognition, delivering high-efficiency false touch prevention. This innovative solution is ideally suited for scenarios such as knock-to-open functionality for front and rear trunks of vehicles.

In automotive optics, Goeroptics released an upgraded Dual-Mode (White/Color Light) DLP Headlight Module, delivering intelligent lighting and dynamic color projection for automotive applications. For AR HUD module, the new 3920 AR HUD PGU Module, leveraging TI's latest - automotive-grade 1080P DLP platform, offers enhanced brightness, resolution, and contrast.

Through these advancements, Goertek demonstrates its commitment to deepening core expertise in acoustics, optics, and electronics. The company continues to develop competitive, integrated solutions to empower global partners in building the future of intelligent living.

