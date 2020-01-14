GOfermentor wins San Francisco Chronicle Awards 5 years in a row

FAR HILLS, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Acres Winery has exclusively used GOfermentor technology since 2014. The advanced GOfermentor+SmartBarrel winemaking process enables us to safely make wines without any sulfite additions. These wines have enhanced color and a fresher, fruitier flavor.

Our wines won 4 medals in the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle competition, continuing a winning streak over 5 years. Of particular note is our Petite Syrah 2016, which won a bronze in 2018. The same wine won bronze again in 2020, showing the aging potential of our wines, even with no sulfites added. "Our GOfermentor+SmartBarrel made wines are pure – just grapes and yeast." says Meera Singh, Winemaker, Sky Acres Winery.

2020

Sky Acres Winery Black River Red 2018 Silver

Sky Acres Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Silver

Sky Acres Winery Mr Big 2018 Silver

Sky Acres Winery Petite Syrah 2016 Bronze

2019

Sky Acres Winery Black River Red 2017 Best in Class

Sky Acres Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Silver

Sky Acres Winery Cabernet Franc 2017 Silver

Sky Acres Winery Mr Big 2017 Bronze

2018

Sky Acres Winery Cabernet Franc 2016 Silver

Sky Acres Winery Black River Red 2016 Bronze

Sky Acres Winery Petite Syrah 2016 Bronze

2017

Sky Acres Winery Cabernet Franc 2015 Gold

Sky Acres Winery Black River Red 2015 Silver

Sky Acres Winery Petite Syrah 2015 Bronze

2016

Sky Acres Winery Petite Syrah 2014 Bronze

There were over sixty-five judges, representing various North American wine regions, evaluating nearly 6,700 wines from over 1,000 wineries for the 2020 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

About GOfermentor and Sky Acres Winery

The GOfermentor was developed by Dr. Vijay Singh, a world-recognized biotech scientist with hundreds of published papers. Among his 30 or so patents, is his highly acclaimed Wave Bioreactor, a device developed in the late 1990s, which revolutionized the production of biopharmaceuticals by using a disposable cultivation bag supported on a rocking platform. Vaccines, antibodies, cytokines, proteins, are all commercially manufactured in the Wave Bioreactor, now owned and marketed by General Electric Healthcare. www.gofermentor.com

Sky Acres Winery was named NJ winery of the year 2019 and 2018 by NYIW competition. The winery and vineyard is primarily used for research into new and more sustainable ways to make wine. Better quality wine with minimal water usage and minimal environmental impact is the goal. www.skyacreswinery.com

