GOFO Joins Walmart Marketplace Logistics Network, Enabling Faster, Surcharge-Free Peak Season Deliveries

The Integration gives Walmart Marketplace sellers access to GOFO's nationwide delivery network, enabling faster, more reliable, and fully transparent last-mile delivery without peak-season surcharges.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO today announced its integration with Walmart Marketplace, offering sellers nationwide last-mile coverage, faster SLAs, and real-time visibility.

The partnership also builds strong operational synergy with Walmart Marketplace's existing logistics network, enhancing delivery coverage, flexibility, and efficiency across last-mile operations in the U.S.

Strategic Significance: Strengthening Walmart Marketplace's Fulfillment Ecosystem

The partnership represents a strategic step forward in Walmart Marketplace's effort to empower third-party sellers with more flexible and scalable logistics solutions. As e-commerce competition intensifies, Walmart Marketplace's integration with GOFO enhances its ability to offer faster delivery and greater visibility, without increasing sellers' costs during holiday seasons.

By connecting to GOFO's advanced logistics infrastructure, Walmart Marketplace can now deliver consistent, high-performance service to sellers nationwide, helping merchants streamline fulfillment operations, boost customer satisfaction, and stay competitive in the U.S. e-commerce market.

"Walmart is evolving from a retail platform into a connected commerce ecosystem," said Marshall Yuan, Head of Strategy at GOFO. "Our partnership aligns with that transformation, merging Walmart Marketplace's scale with GOFO's technological precision and delivery speed to improve next-day share and on-time performance."

Beyond Marketplace: Reinforcing Walmart's Last-Mile Fulfillment Competitiveness

While the partnership currently focuses on supporting Walmart Marketplace sellers, it also lays the foundation for future alignment with Walmart's broader e-commerce fulfillment strategy.

As Walmart continues to expand its digital retail operations, GOFO's integration enhances overall last-mile agility, flexibility, and scalability — creating opportunities that may ultimately benefit both Marketplace sellers and Walmart's own online network.

Specifically, GOFO's participation brings:

Enhanced local delivery capability: GOFO's professional last-mile network integrates seamlessly with Walmart Marketplace's logistics programs, adding capacity to support high-volume, time-sensitive deliveries.

GOFO's professional last-mile network integrates seamlessly with Walmart Marketplace's logistics programs, adding capacity to support high-volume, time-sensitive deliveries. Faster fulfillment SLAs: Higher next-day share and shorter transit times for eligible services, helping sellers maintain performance during volume spikes.

Higher next-day share and shorter transit times for eligible services, helping sellers maintain performance during volume spikes. Cost optimization: No peak-season surcharges on participating GOFO services via Walmart Marketplace Logistics.

No peak-season surcharges on participating GOFO services via Walmart Marketplace Logistics. Scalable synergy: GOFO's localized delivery expertise supports Walmart in efficiently handling the growing diversity and volume of marketplace orders across the country.

By strengthening Walmart Marketplace's last-mile fulfillment competitiveness, this partnership supports Walmart's broader goal of delivering a faster, more predictable, and cost-efficient shopping experience to millions of customers nationwide.

Nationwide Network Coverage: Delivering Confidence Coast to Coast

GOFO operates one of the most extensive last-mile delivery networks in the U.S., built to move parcels from port to porch with precision, reliability, and transparency. This nationwide scale ensures Walmart Marketplace sellers can reach customers anywhere—quickly and confidently.

With over 2 million square feet of sortation capacity, more than 100 hubs and stations, and coverage across 40+ states and 8,200+ ZIP codes, GOFO enables sellers to reach 49 of the 50 largest U.S. metros efficiently, ensuring fast, predictable delivery across key retail markets (as of November 2025, internal data).

This dense, interconnected network forms a coast-to-coast delivery matrix, linking the East, West, and heartland regions—so that every Walmart Marketplace order reaches customers faster, with full end-to-end visibility.

Peak Season Stability & Predictability: No Surprises, Just Performance

As e-commerce volumes surge during the holiday season, GOFO's operational stability stands out as a major differentiator.

Unlike traditional carriers, GOFO maintains a no peak-season surcharge policy, ensuring transparent pricing and predictable cost structures for sellers when reliability matters most.

The company operates 150+ truck lines, including over 50 long-haul routes, supported by a national linehaul fleet of more than 2,000 trucks. Its flexible workforce can scale capacity by over 30% during peak periods. With a delivery success rate consistently above 99.5% (internal data, November 2025), GOFO delivers not only parcels, but peace of mind.

This reliability allows Walmart Marketplace sellers to navigate the peak season confidently, without disruptions or cost surprises.

Smart Logistics & Real-Time Visibility: Technology in Motion

At the core of GOFO's operations is a fully digital, AI-driven logistics ecosystem. Every parcel moves through a connected chain of data-driven decisions, from pickup to proof of delivery.

GOFO's dynamic routing engine provides real-time vehicle tracking and multi-dashboard visibility. Automated sortation centers powered by intelligent sorters and Geek+ Robotics further enhance speed and accuracy, while a centralized IT hub oversees every touchpoint to ensure transparency and control.

For Walmart Marketplace sellers, this means every shipment is not only delivered, but intelligently orchestrated.

A Partnership Driving the Future of E-Commerce Logistics

The collaboration between Walmart Marketplace and GOFO represents more than a logistics integration—it's a strategic alignment between two innovators shaping the future of e-commerce fulfillment.

For Walmart, the partnership strengthens its nationwide Marketplace ecosystem with faster, smarter, and more resilient delivery.

For GOFO, it embodies the company's mission to empower U.S. merchants and platforms through data-driven, technology-first logistics solutions. GOFO is already a certified logistics partner for major e-commerce platforms including TikTok Shop, SHEIN, TEMU, and AliExpress in the U.S. market. The Walmart Marketplace integration further extends GOFO's nationwide delivery footprint and reinforces its position as a trusted last-mile solution provider in the United States.

Together, the two companies are building a connected, nationwide logistics network defined by speed, transparency, and trust—the cornerstones of modern e-commerce.

