GOFO Unveils Its 2026 North American Expansion Plan, Powered by Automation and Network Intelligence

2026 Expansion Highlights:

Further automation and network intelligence upgrades at 13 primary and secondary hubs across GOFO's nationwide network

50-plus new U.S. delivery stations planned in 2026

Broader station-level deployment of modular automated sortation supporting 50% of station sort volume nationwide

Coverage expected to expand to 12,000+ U.S. ZIP Codes ahead of peak season

Initial market entry underway in Canada, with Toronto and Vancouver hub development in progress

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO today unveiled its 2026 North American expansion plan to strengthen infrastructure across its network, powered by automation and network intelligence, with a focus on hub capacity, station execution, and broader market coverage.

Map of GOFO’s U.S. hub network, including super, primary and secondary hubs

Expanding While Keeping Service Reliable

As e-commerce service expectations continue to rise, parcel networks are entering a period of greater pricing pressure and higher operating expectations. Carriers across the market are reworking pricing, network footprints, and technology priorities to protect margins and improve service reliability. For merchants, that means coverage alone is no longer enough; they increasingly need delivery partners that can offer stable execution and predictable economics at the same time. In that environment, GOFO's 2026 infrastructure plan is designed to deepen network density, strengthen execution, and improve efficiency—while maintaining a no-surcharge policy through 2026.

Automation and Network Intelligence for Efficiency and Cost Advantage

Building on a U.S. network that delivered more than 100 million packages in 2025, GOFO's 2026 plan reflects a different operating model from traditional logistics networks: one that uses automation, integrated systems, and network intelligence to improve efficiency as scale increases. GOFO is making targeted investments across hub capacity, station execution, and intelligent systems to drive down network handling cost while expanding coverage. Just as importantly, those investments are designed to ensure the network remains reliable as it grows. At a time when the parcel market is under greater pricing and service pressure, GOFO's approach is to make smart investments that improve efficiency, strengthen operational control, and widen its cost advantage as the network scales.

"Coverage matters, but in this market merchants also need predictable pricing and consistent execution," said Marshall Yuan, Head of Strategy, U.S., GOFO. "We're investing in hubs, stations, and network intelligence together because scale only works if efficiency scales with it. Our no-surcharge policy through 2026 reflects that model."

Scaling Through Automation and Network Intelligence

At the hub level, GOFO is further upgrading automation and network intelligence at 13 primary and secondary hubs across its nationwide network, centered on double-loop cross-belt and narrow-belt sortation systems. The objective is to strengthen high-volume transfer and destination sortation while driving down network handling cost as coverage expands. As the rollout advances, these upgraded primary and secondary hubs are expected to operate within a stable high-throughput range of roughly 20,000 to 45,000 parcels per hour, with each system capable of sorting to approximately 400 to 600 chutes. The narrow-belt systems are supported by automated parcel induction, singulation, six-sided barcode scanning, and vision-based dimensioning to improve discharge stability, sort accuracy, and flow consistency. Together, these upgrades are designed to reduce re-handling, shorten dwell time between inbound arrival and outbound dispatch, and give GOFO more processing headroom to absorb growth while maintaining reliable transfer performance.

At the station level, GOFO plans to add more than 50 delivery stations in 2026, further expanding a network that already operates more than 140 hubs and stations across the country. The company will also continue deploying a modular, small-footprint automated sortation system designed for station environments where space is limited, facility modification windows are short, and dispatch deadlines are tight. Based on early operating results, GOFO decided to expand the rollout of the system across its station network, with deployment expected to support 50% of station sort volume nationwide. That expansion is designed to reduce reliance on manual handling during the critical window between parcel arrival and route staging, improve load readiness, shorten driver wait times at pickup, and increase loading efficiency as the network grows.

Beyond physical infrastructure, GOFO is also strengthening the intelligence layer behind network expansion through GOFO ATLAS, its proprietary intelligent system and digital infrastructure. Built as an end-to-end platform that integrates OMS, WMS and TMS, ATLAS provides unified visibility across the delivery lifecycle and supports intelligent orchestration through multi-layer operational dashboards spanning headquarters, hubs, stations and DSP partners. On that foundation, GOFO is embedding intelligent decision-making, dispatch orchestration and routing optimization into day-to-day execution. As the network grows, these capabilities are intended to keep visibility, decision-making and exception management consistent across new hubs and stations, helping GOFO expand coverage while maintaining service quality, delivery stability and operational control.

Expanding Coverage Across the U.S. and Into Canada

Following its early-2026 market launches, GOFO now reaches 47 states. Ahead of the mid-year peak season, the company expects to expand to more than 12,000 ZIP Codes and reach more than 80% of the U.S. population. Alongside its expanding U.S. coverage, GOFO is also preparing to enter Canada, with initial hub development underway in Toronto and Vancouver.

Media assets, including GOFO's 2026 corporate overview and official press photography, are available here.

About GOFO

GOFO is a U.S.-based, technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the United States. Founded in 2023 and guided by the brand philosophy Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust, GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating across 47 states through 140+ hubs and stations, covering more than 9,200 ZIP Codes and reaching over 70% of the U.S. population, GOFO provides high-performance last-mile delivery supported by automated sortation, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution. GOFO's service portfolio includes GOFO Parcel, GOFO Economy, and GOFO Ground, supporting fast parcel delivery, cost-effective nationwide coverage, and heavyweight or complex shipments. More information is available at gofo.com.

Media Contact

Tony W.

Public Relations, GOFO

[email protected]

SOURCE GOFO