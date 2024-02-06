GoFormz Announces Sydney Sloan, Drata CMO, as Newest Member of Its Board of Directors

Seasoned SaaS Marketing Leader Brings Expertise to GoFormz's Strategic Direction

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz ( www.goformz.com ) the leading mobile forms and data capture platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Sydney Sloan, Chief Marketing Officer of Drata, to its Board of Directors. Sloan's extensive background in document management and software marketing for leading technology firms positions her as a valuable asset to the GoFormz team.

Rob Brewster, CEO of GoFormz, expressed his enthusiasm about Sloan's board membership, "Sydney's market experience and successful track record in the SaaS industry, especially during periods of rapid growth, align perfectly with our strategic vision. Her addition to our board is a significant step forward for GoFormz."

Reflecting on her new role, Sloan remarked, "I led product marketing for the Forms & Document business unit at Adobe for over 10 years, so this feels like a full cycle moment. I'm eager to apply my expertise in go to market strategy development and my understanding of the document management industry to contribute to GoFormz's growth."

Sloan has held the Chief Marketing Officer role at Salesloft, Alfresco, and Drata, as well as advisory positions with notable companies like G2, Marketo, and Demandbase. Her experience is expected to bring fresh perspectives and guidance to GoFormz's strategic initiatives.

She joins a distinguished group of board members, including representatives from Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, and Glynn Capital.

About GoFormz, Inc.

GoFormz is the leading digital forms solution for businesses of any size and industry to digitize their forms and related processes, resulting in significant savings and more productive operations. GoFormz's Cloud based platform allows users to create, customize, and manage digital forms. These forms can be used to capture information, automate workflows, and improve business workstreams. Users can create electronic versions of their existing paper forms and documents making it easier to gather and analyze data in a digital format.

GoFormz is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Glynn Capital, and Shasta Ventures.

