GoFormz Application Earns Acumatica Certification

The GoFormz application is recognized as an "Acumatica-Certified Application" by the cloud ERP company

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz, the leading digital forms and data collection platform, today announced that its software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA), meeting the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality. The certification can give both Acumatica customers and prospects confidence that GoFormz's application can meet their needs.

Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, was recently recognized by customers for its positive relationships and usability, leading to ten No. 1 rankings in G2 Business Software and Services 2022 reports – based on accurate and timely reviews from real business users.

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed and security. The ACA title highlights only outstanding development partners whose applications have met specific standards of excellence.

"Customers looking to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology and resilient systems to thrive and grow," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "Our ACA label is designed to help customers find those applications that are best capable of delivering. We proudly recognize the GoFormz application as an Acumatica-Certified Application that masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to enable customers to execute their strategies and meet their evolving business needs."

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, GoFormz has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

"We're honored to receive this kind of recognition from the Acumatica developers themselves," said Rob Brewster, CEO at GoFormz. "This is a testament to the strength of our platform and the depth of our integration with Acumatica. With our intuitive, dynamic digital forms application and Acumatica's solid foundation, I believe the sky's the limit for our partnership."

About GoFormz

GoFormz, based in San Diego, is a mobile forms and reporting solution that organizations use to replace their paper forms and PDFs, resulting in more accurate data, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive reports that drive agile business decisions. GoFormz helps businesses of any type, size, or industry across more than 150 countries eliminate paper forms and dramatically improve how they work. GoFormz is backed by leading venture capital firms including Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Glynn Capital, and Shasta Ventures. Learn more by visiting www.goformz.com .

