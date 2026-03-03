Go!Foton Launches the PEACOC® APP Base-16 Optimized Fiber Patch Panel Ideal for AI Data Centers

High-density, modular panel with scalable 400 Gb, 800 Gb and 1.6 Tb connectivity offers unmatched planning flexibility and turn-up ease

SOMERSET, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go!Foton, a global leader in fiber optic connectivity solutions, today announced their new PEACOC Any Port Panel (APP), a high-density, Base-16 fiber optic patch panel engineered to support the rapid evolution of hyperscale, cloud, and AI data centers. As data centers face mounting pressure to scale quickly and simplify complex upgrades, APP provides a future-proof platform ideal for 16-fiber transceivers as well as legacy architectures. Compared to other solutions, APP offers higher and optimized port density, reducing the need for additional rack space. And its intuitive cassette mapping enables rapid deployment to ease operators' upgrade to 800 Gb and beyond.

PEACOC Any Port Panel (APP) Featuring Spreadable Adapter Technology PEACOC Any Port Panel (APP) Optimized for Base-16 Architectures

"Data centers are under intense pressure to upgrade quickly and efficiently to support AI and next-generation optical speeds," said Brian Berdan, senior product manager at Go!Foton. "APP was designed as an evolutionary product in the PEACOC family to remove complexity and precisely map to Base-16 deployments. Its modular architecture allows customers to scale with confidence, while simplifying installation and preserving rack space."

Base-16 optimized for high-speed networks

Unlike legacy Base-8 or modified Base-24 solutions, APP is purpose-built for Base-16 applications. The system can map up to nine Base-16 transceivers per RU, streamlining structured cabling for large-scale 400 Gb, 800 Gb, and 1.6 Tb deployments common in AI and hyperscale environments.

Unmatched flexibility and ease for network planners and techs

With six cassette variations and support for 8-, 12-, 16-, and 24-fiber formats, the panel allows users to mix and match cassette types within a single row. And APP supports up to 144 LC fiber connections per rack unit and even greater density when deployed with VSFF connectors to maximize valuable space. Further, tool-less cassette removal and a modular design simplify installation, upgrades, and ongoing management, helping teams deploy faster, even when in-house expertise is limited.

Engineered for real-world agility

Supports traditional and small form factor adapters, including VSFF connectors such as MDC, MMC, SN-MT, and CS

Accommodates up to 72 adapters and 144 fibers per panel

All-front or front-and-rear access configurations

Enhanced rear cable management for cleaner, more serviceable racks

Splice cassette availability

For more information about PEACOC APP, visit gofoton.com/app. You can also get a hands-on look at APP in Go!Foton's exhibit 1638 in the South Hall at OFC March 17 through 19 in Los Angeles, CA.

