Gogo and JTA Partner to Bring Augmented Reality to all JTA Flights

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) and Japan Transocean Air (JTA), a Japan Airlines (JAL) group company, announced a partnership that brings Augmented Reality (AR) to all of JTA's flights. The Gogo in-cabin network enabled the AR program on JTA, launching this industry-milestone on mobile devices inflight, Oct. 1.

"At Gogo, we are focused on bringing more innovation to our airline partners and their passengers," said Blane Boynton, SVP Product Management at Gogo. "We're excited to join forces with JTA to bring this new passenger experience to the sky."

Gogo optimized the AR content for inflight use which included hosting the files locally so that no additional applications were required for the AR experience. Gogo and JTA built a seamless AR experience where passengers simply connect to Gogo, click the AR banner on their mobile device, and follow one of the five AR stories inflight.

About Gogo:

Gogo is the inflight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the internet, and we develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill., with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 pr@gogoair.com ir@gogoair.com

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

