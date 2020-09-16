Gogo AVANCE L3 Factory Option for Pilatus PC-24 Super Versatile Jet

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilatus has selected Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE L3 system as a factory option on new production PC-24 aircraft, and has secured STCs for the PC-24 and the PC-12 NGX.

The PC-24 joins the PC-12 NGX as the second airframe from Pilatus to install the AVANCE L3 system at the factory. The AVANCE L3 is an inflight Wi-Fi system that delivers the benefits of the Gogo AVANCE platform in a small, lightweight form factor, with the most affordable pricing options in business aviation. With the L3 users can choose an inflight Wi-Fi experience fitted to their unique needs or preferences. It is an ideal solution for smaller business jets and turboprops.

"Pilatus' selection of Gogo AVANCE L3 is a great step forward with a valued partner who recognizes the value of our software-centric AVANCE platform and the reliability and performance of the Gogo network," said Mark Sander, vice president of OEM sales for Gogo. "The AVANCE L3 enables a customized experience to best fit customers' needs based on the number of passengers and the online experience they desire."

Using AVANCE L3, passengers and crew can stay connected to email, send text messages and make voice calls with Gogo Text & Talk or access their favorite flight apps such as moving maps, weather and flight information. The L3 system comes installed with Gogo Vision featuring entertainment and news including the latest Hollywood films, hit television programs, business programming from Bloomberg TV, and 30 leading magazine titles in digital format.

"The AVANCE L3 system stands out in the market because our customers can choose the inflight Wi-Fi experience they want, as well as the additional value-added features and benefits it enables," said Tom Aniello, vice president of marketing for Pilatus. "Inflight Wi-Fi has become one of the most important features requested by our customers, and based on the performance our PC-12 operators have enjoyed, it was an easy decision for us to add it as an option from the factory for the PC-24."

The AVANCE platform also integrates a full range of Smart Cabin features, allowing passengers to access and use all available data, voice, maps, entertainment and cabin management system (CMS) services.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

About Pilatus

Founded in 1939, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd is the only Swiss company to develop, produce and sell aircraft to customers around the world: from the legendary Pilatus Porter PC-6 to the best-selling single-engine turboprop in its class, the PC-12, and the PC-21, the training system of the future. The latest aircraft is the PC-24 – the world's first ever business jet for use on short unprepared runways. Domiciled in Stans, the company is certified to ISO 14001 in recognition of its efforts for the environment. The Pilatus Group includes two independent subsidiaries in Broomfield (Colorado, USA) and Adelaide (Australia). With over 2,000 employees at its headquarters, Pilatus is one of the largest employers in Central Switzerland. Pilatus provides training for about 130 apprentices in 13 different professions – job training for young people has always been a very high priority at Pilatus. www.pilatus-aircraft.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Gogo's management that, although Gogo believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on Gogo's business, operations and financial condition and the other uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Gogo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 13, 2020, on Gogo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020, and Gogo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020.

Media Relations Contact:

Dave Mellin

+1 720-840-4788

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

William Davis

+1 312-517-5725

[email protected]

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

