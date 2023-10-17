GOGO Charters Anchors in Charm City, Providing Charter Bus and Shuttle Service in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the leading national brand for charter bus and shuttle services, proudly announces its arrival in Baltimore, now delivering reliable and customized group transportation solutions for a wide range of excursions, gatherings and special occasions.

GOGO Charters Providing Charter Bus and Shuttle Service in Baltimore

Opting for GOGO Charters guarantees seamless group travel experiences throughout Baltimore. Whether you need a charter bus rental for corporate shuttles in the lively heart of downtown, transportation to a local festival or a class reunion at John Hopkins University, GOGO Charters is the premier choice to reach your destination.

"Baltimore, a city brimming with rich history and contemporary vibrancy, deserves group transportation services as charming as the city itself," stated Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "At GOGO Charters, we deliver precisely that. Whether you're immersing yourself in the city's cultural landmarks or organizing a noteworthy event, our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional transportation solutions around the clock."

The company's versatile fleet caters to groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even stylish party buses.

Notable companies such as Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, FedEx, H-E-B and others have trusted GOGO Charters for their group transportation needs. To date, GOGO Charters has traveled over 2 million miles and completed more than 20,000 trips, solidifying its track record of dependability and excellence.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles are equipped with premium amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, comfortable reclining seats, ample storage space, entertainment systems with TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

Farzin Parsa

President

GOGO Charters

855.826.6770

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE GOGO Charters