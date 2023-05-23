GOGO Charters Celebrates Brotherly Love Launch, Grows Charter Bus Fleet in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Philadelphia. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of conferences, trips and special occasions.

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

GOGO Charter Bus

"It is no wonder that Philadelphia is widely regarded as one of the best cities for group travel, given the city's accessible location, abundance of historical and cultural attractions and vibrant business community. We hope to offer a more convenient, comfortable, and reliable way for groups to explore the city," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We make it easy to coordinate transportation for all groups, from professional healthcare gatherings to school field trips through history. Our 24-hour reservation team is ready to match a professional driver and bus to fit the unique needs of your group."

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Delta, FedEx, KPMG, Unicef and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

