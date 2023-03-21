GOGO Charters Celebrates Florida Growth with Orlando Bus Fleet Expansion

HOUSTON and ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Orlando. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services in Central Florida for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

GOGO Charters bus at ICON Park in Orlando, FL

"Nothing can ruin the magic of Disney faster than the frustration of booking a charter bus for your large group. Coordinating travel can be stressful, but GOGO Charters offers a solution," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We are proud to introduce our easy, comfortable, and reliable transportation service for groups of all sizes in Orlando. Our 24/7 reservation team can accommodate any itinerary and any group with our suite of transportation amenities. GOGO Charters makes traveling smoother, safer, and more convenient than ever."

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip, including short local journeys and long-distance trips. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to and from the Orange County Convention Center, a group vacation to Disney World, or catching an Orlando Magic game downtown, GOGO Charters has you covered.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, FedEx, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles are equipped with premium amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, ample luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855-826-6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

