GOGO Charters Celebrates Sin City Launch, Grows Charter Bus Fleet in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS and HOUSTON , April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Las Vegas. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of conferences, trips and special occasions.



The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.



"Las Vegas is a premier destination for both business and pleasure travel, but the journey through the desert isn't always easy. GOGO Charters is pleased to bring a safe, convenient, and reliable transportation option to make it easier for groups to access everything Vegas has to offer," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Our mission is to eliminate the hassle typically associated with group transportation with services including a 24/7 reservation team, premium amenities and a reliable fleet. We look forward to contributing to the thriving tourism industry and helping drive business to casinos, convention centers and other attractions."



GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to the Las Vegas Convention Center, a field trip to the Hoover Dam, or even catching a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium, GOGO Charters has you covered.



National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Allegiant Air, MGM Resorts, Spirit Airlines, Zappos and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.



GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.



For more information: gogocharters.com.



About GOGO Charters



GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855-826-6770 to book your next group adventure. For more information: gogocharters.com.

