GOGO Charters Crosses the Arch, Offering Charter Bus and Shuttle Trips in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing St. Louis. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters offers group transportation options for all trip types. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in the Central West End, a field trip to the Gateway Arch or catching a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium, GOGO Charters has you covered.

GOGO Charters in St. Louis

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

"St. Louis, famously known as the Gateway to the West, is an iconic destination that deserves a stress-free and convenient solution for group transportation," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "To meet this need, we're excited to introduce our charter services. Whether attending a Cardinals game, exploring historical sites, or engaging in a business event, our 24-hour team can match you with the perfect ride for your group's needs."

Clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Edward Jones, GoDaddy, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

Farzin Parsa

President

GOGO Charters

855.826.6770

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE GOGO Charters