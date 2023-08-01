GOGO Charters Enters Emerald City, Launches Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet in Seattle

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing Greater Seattle. GOGO Charters now offers one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters offers group transportation options for all trips. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles from Downtown Seattle to your office in Renton, Tacoma or Bellevue, a field trip to the Space Needle or catching a Seahawks game at Lumen Field, GOGO Charters has you covered.

"In Seattle, a city of innovation, breathtaking landscapes and robust cultural scenes, the challenges of group transportation are real," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We're excited to introduce our dependable and stress-free charter bus services to the Emerald City. Whether you're in town for a tech summit, exploring Pike Place Market, or a hike in the nearby mountains, our 24/7 reservation team will match your group with a professional driver and bus tailored to your specific needs."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

Clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Microsoft, Wells Fargo and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com

