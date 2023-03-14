GOGO Charters Expands Charter Bus and Shuttle Service into Boston

HOUSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Boston. GOGO Charters will offer greater New England one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

GOGO Charter Bus in Boston, MA

"Charter buses are a top choice for groups as they visit Boston for the world-class sports teams, rich American history or elite universities, but booking the transportation is often a source of frustration and stress. We're here to change that," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We are proud to introduce our seamless, comfortable and reliable transportation service that ensures the transportation needs of any large group are met with ease and enjoyment. With our 24/7 reservation team, extensive network of professional drivers and modern buses, we can match any group with the perfect ride for any itinerary."

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for all types of group trips. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in Cambridge, a field trip to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, or even catching a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, GOGO Charters has you covered.

Clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Boston Pharmaceuticals, FedEx, JetBlue, Sysco and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

