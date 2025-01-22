GOGO Charters Expands Daily Services to Houston & Corpus Christi

-- GOGO Charters' Daily Bus Service Extends Through Gulf Region; Additional Routes, Features to Roll Out Throughout 2025 & 2026 --

-- Daily Routes Provide Service To: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Katy, San Antonio, San Marcos, Temple, The Woodlands & Waco --

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters , a leader in ground transportation services, including charter buses, minibuses, and motorcoaches, today announced a major update to its Texas Charter Bus Network. The company has announced two new routes - stemming from Houston and Corpus Christi - which will launch later this year. These Daily Charter Bus Routes, which are a new offering from GOGO Charters, aim to connect consumers with a sophisticated alternative to air and rail travel, while serving as a catalyst for transportation in the region.

GOGO Charters Wrapped Bus - Texas Network Map

GOGO Charters' Charter Bus Routes offer seamless connectivity between major consumer hubs, meeting the growing demand for reliable, upscale, and environmentally friendly travel options. GOGO Charter's fleet of luxury vehicles and premium mobile app will complement these new Charter Bus Routes, further elevating the rider experience.

This announcement strengthens GOGO Charters' growing network of Charter Bus Routes, which will provide daily service to the following cities:

Corpus Christi <> San Antonio <> Austin

<> <> Corpus Christi <> Houston <> Dallas-Fort Worth Learn more about Corpus Christi Charter Bus Routes HERE

<> <> Houston <> Katy <> San Antonio

<> <> Houston <> The Woodlands <> Dallas-Fort Worth Learn more about Houston Charter Bus Routes HERE

<> <>

Existing GOGO Charters' Charter Bus Routes:

San Antonio <> San Marcos <> Austin <> Temple <> Waco <> Dallas Learn more about San Antonio Charter Bus Routes HERE

<> <> <> <> Waco <> Dallas-Fort Worth <> Waco <> Austin <> San Antonio Learn more about Dallas-Fort Worth Charter Bus Routes HERE

<> Waco <> <>

* Routes subject to change

Passengers riding GOGO Charters Charter Bus Routes can expect an elevated travel experience with modern buses offering amenities including plush reclining seats, Wi-Fi, and onboard restrooms. GOGO Charters' mobile app simplifies booking, provides real-time trip tracking, and delivers e-tickets for secure and convenient bookings. With daily departures, cost-effective pricing, and a focus on sustainability, GOGO Charters is redefining the regional transportation industry.

Throughout 2025, GOGO Charters will introduce several new routes across American cities, establishing a nationwide network of interconnected Charter Bus Routes. Visit us at GOGOCharters.com and follow our journey @GOGOCharters.

About GOGO Charters:

GOGO Charters is a leading provider of luxury charter bus and minibus transportation services, connecting cities and communities across the U.S. through upscale, reliable, and environmentally friendly travel solutions. From corporate and educational trips, to leisure travel and intercity routes, GOGO Charters is committed to delivering high-quality, luxury experiences that strengthen regional ties and support economic growth. For more information, visit GOGOCharters.com or download the new GOGO Charters app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE GOGO Charters