GOGO Charters Expands Daily Services to New Orleans and Baton Rouge

-- GOGO Charters' Daily Charter Service Stretches into Louisiana; Additional Routes, Features to Roll Out Throughout 2025 & 2026 --

-- Routes Will Provide Daily Service To: Austin, Baton Rouge, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, New Orleans, San Antonio & Waco --

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters , a leader in ground transportation services, including charter buses, minibuses, and motorcoaches, today announced an expansion of its daily charter bus operations into Louisiana. This new route - emanating from New Orleans - will be GOGO Charters' first interstate route.

With service launching later this year, this route will connect riders with GOGO Charters' previously announced service network within Texas. These daily charter bus routes provide a sophisticated alternative to air and rail travel, while driving regional connectivity and enhancing transportation options.

Designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, upscale, and eco-friendly travel, GOGO Charters' Charter Bus Routes deliver seamless connections between major hubs. With a fleet of luxury vehicles and a cutting-edge mobile app for easy booking and real-time trip tracking, GOGO Charters is redefining the regional travel experience.

This new route will provide daily service to the following cities:

New Orleans <> Baton Rouge <> Houston <> San Antonio Learn about New Orleans Charter Bus Routes HERE

Previously announced GOGO Charters' Charter Bus Routes:

Corpus Christi <> San Antonio <> Austin

* Routes subject to change

Passengers riding GOGO Charters Charter Bus Routes can expect an elevated travel experience with modern buses offering amenities including plush reclining seats, Wi-Fi, and onboard restrooms. GOGO Charters' mobile app simplifies booking, provides real-time trip tracking, and delivers e-tickets for secure and convenient bookings. With daily departures, cost-effective pricing, and a focus on sustainability, GOGO Charters is redefining the regional transportation industry.

Throughout 2025, GOGO Charters will introduce several new routes across American cities, establishing a nationwide network of interconnected charter bus routes. Visit us at GOGOCharters.com and follow our journey @GOGOCharters.

About GOGO Charters:

GOGO Charters is a leading provider of luxury charter bus and minibus transportation services, connecting cities and communities across the U.S. through upscale, reliable, and environmentally friendly travel solutions. From corporate and educational trips, to leisure travel and intercity routes, GOGO Charters is committed to delivering high-quality, luxury experiences that strengthen regional ties and support economic growth. For more information, visit GOGOCharters.com or download the new GOGO Charters app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

