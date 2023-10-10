GOGO Charters Expands into Discovery City, Providing Charter Bus and Shuttle Service for Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the leading national brand for charter bus and shuttle services, proudly announces its arrival in Columbus. GOGO Charters delivers reliable and customized group transportation solutions for a wide range of excursions, trips and special events.



By choosing GOGO Charters, you can expect seamless group travel experiences throughout Columbus. Whether you need a charter bus rental for corporate shuttles in the heart of downtown or transportation to a local arts festival, GOGO Charters is the premier choice to reach your destination.



"Columbus is a lively city, known for its innovation and exploration. Such a dynamic city deserves exceptional group transportation services," shared Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Whether you're exploring the vibrant local art scene or organizing a major event, our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional transportation solutions around the clock."



The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even party buses for those looking to add some excitement to their journey.



Prominent companies such as Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, FedEx, H-E-B and others have trusted GOGO Charters for their group transportation needs. To date, GOGO Charters has traveled over 2 million miles and completed more than 20,000 trips, solidifying its track record of dependability and excellence.



GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles are equipped with premium amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, comfortable reclining seats, ample storage space, entertainment systems with TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.



GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary to pickup and dropoff.

