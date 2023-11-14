GOGO Charters Expands Presence to Charleston, Offering Charter Bus and Shuttle Service throughout the City

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the leading national brand for charter bus and shuttle services, proudly announces its arrival in Charleston, SC. GOGO Charters delivers reliable and customized group transportation solutions for a wide range of excursions, gatherings and special occasions.

GOGO Charters in Charleston, SC
With GOGO Charters, you can expect seamless group travel experiences throughout Charleston. Whether you're in need of corporate shuttles in the bustling downtown area, transportation for local festivals or planning a class reunion, GOGO Charters is the trusted choice to get you there.

"Charleston, an enchanting city known for its captivating charm and rich history, demands nothing short of exceptional group transportation services," emphasizes Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Trust us to deliver a proficient driver and a tailored bus for your group, regardless of the distance, destination, or time of year, guaranteeing a remarkable experience in vibrant Charleston, South Carolina."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even party buses.

Notable companies such as Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, FedEx, H-E-B and others have trusted GOGO Charters for their group transportation needs. To date, GOGO Charters has traveled over 2 million miles and completed more than 20,000 trips, solidifying its track record of dependability and excellence.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles offer an array of top-notch amenities. Stay connected with on-board WiFi, relax in climate-controlled cabins, and enjoy the comfort of spacious legroom and reclining seats. With ample storage space, entertainment systems featuring TVs, and state-of-the-art sound systems with PA capabilities, your journey is sure to be enjoyable. Stay powered up with convenient power outlets and take advantage of the convenience of onboard restrooms.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure. For more information: gogocharters.com.

