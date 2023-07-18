GOGO Charters Expands to the Desert, Launches Bus and Shuttle Fleet in Phoenix

PHOENIX, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing Phoenix. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters offers group transportation options for all trips. Whether you need to rent a bus for employee shuttles to your office in Central City, a field trip to the Grand Canyon or catching an Arizona Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, GOGO Charters has you covered.

GOGO Charters now operating in Greater Phoenix

"Phoenix's sprawling metropolitan landscape can make group travel challenging," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We're excited to offer reliable, comfortable charter bus services to both locals and tourists in Phoenix. Our 24/7 reservation team, backed by professional drivers, will cater to your group's transportation needs, regardless of distance, event, or season. Experience seamless navigation through the vibrant desert city with GOGO Charters."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

Clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Arizona Federal Credit Union, GoDaddy, UHaul and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

