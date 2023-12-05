GOGO Charters Expands to the Twin Cities, Offering Charter Bus and Shuttle Service in Greater Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the leading national brand for charter bus and shuttle services, proudly announces its arrival in Minneapolis, MN. GOGO Charters delivers reliable and customized group transportation solutions for a wide range of excursions, gatherings and special occasions.

GOGO Charters in Minneapolis, MN

Choosing GOGO Charters ensures seamless group travel experiences throughout Minneapolis. Whether you require a charter bus rental for corporate shuttles in the bustling heart of downtown, transportation to a local festival or a family reunion, GOGO Charters is the premier choice to reach your destination.

"Minneapolis, a vibrant city with a mix of natural beauty and diverse culture, calls for nothing short of exceptional group transportation services," proclaimed Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Whether you're exploring the city's cultural treasures or planning an unforgettable event, GOGO Charters is dedicated to delivering outstanding transportation solutions 24/7."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even party buses.

Notable companies such as Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, FedEx, H-E-B and others have trusted GOGO Charters for their group transportation needs. To date, GOGO Charters has traveled over 2 million miles and completed more than 20,000 trips, solidifying its track record of dependability and excellence.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles offer an array of top-notch amenities. Stay connected with on-board WiFi, relax in climate-controlled cabins, and enjoy the comfort of spacious legroom and reclining seats. With ample storage space, entertainment systems featuring TVs, and state-of-the-art sound systems with PA capabilities, your journey is sure to be enjoyable. Stay powered up with convenient power outlets and take advantage of the convenience of onboard restrooms.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure. For more information: gogocharters.com.

Farzin Parsa

President

GOGO Charters

855.826.6770

media@gogocharters.com

SOURCE GOGO Charters