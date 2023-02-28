GOGO Charters Launches Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet in Austin

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Austin. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in Silicon Hills, a field trip to the Austin Nature & Science Center, or even catching a football game at Texas Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas, GOGO Charters has you covered.

"We're excited to bring our top-notch charter bus services to Austin, a city known for its vibrant music scene, delicious food, and thriving tech industry," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Our 24-hour reservation team ensures that your large group transportation needs are met with ease, whether you're in town for a conference, a festival, or a family reunion. With our extensive network of professional drivers and modern buses, we'll match you with the perfect ride to fit your itinerary, no matter the distance, time of year, or number of passengers."

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, H-E-B, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

