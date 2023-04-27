GOGO Charters Launches Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet in Greater Denver

DENVER, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Denver. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

"Millions of tourists visit Denver each year, and most will hop on a bus at some point during their trip to travel to a nearby ski resort or explore the vibrant arts and culture scene around the city. Coordinating that transportation for large groups has long been a source of frustration and stress – until now," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "GOGO Charters is proud to introduce our seamless, reliable and comfortable charter bus experience to the Mile High City. No matter the distance, destination or number of passengers, our 24/7 reservation team matches groups with a professional driver and bus that fits any group's needs."

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for all group trips. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in Silicon Mountain, a field trip to Rocky Mountain National Park, or catching a sporting event at the University of Colorado Boulder, GOGO Charters has you covered.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, FedEx, H-E-B, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible. Customers can request a free quote or call 855-826-6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

Farzin Parsa

President

GOGO Charters

855-826-6770

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE GOGO Charters