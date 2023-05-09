GOGO Charters Launches Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater New Orleans. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

"Charter buses offer an ideal way for large groups to navigate the narrow and busy streets of New Orleans while still experiencing the city's rich history and festivities, but booking the travel is a source of frustration and stress – until now," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We are proud to bring safe, convenient and reliable transportation for groups exploring the Big Easy. Our 24-hour reservation team will match your group with a professional driver and bus that fits your unique needs, no matter the distance, destination, or time of year."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Bank of America, FedEx, Wells Fargo and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855-826-6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

