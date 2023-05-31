GOGO Charters Launches Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater San Antonio. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.



GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in the Central Business District, a field trip to the Alamo, a dinner cruise along the River Walk or catching a game at the Alamodome, GOGO Charters has you covered.



"We are thrilled to bring our top-notch charter bus services to the beautiful city of San Antonio, where tradition meets innovation," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Whether you're strolling along the iconic River Walk or attending important business meetings, GOGO Charters is here to handle all your transportation logistics. Our reliable and customized charter bus service is designed to make your time in San Antonio truly unforgettable. With our 24-hour reservation team at your service, no distance is too far, no season too busy and no group too large."



The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.



National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, H-E-B, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.



GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.



