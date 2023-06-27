GOGO Charters Launches Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet in San Francisco, Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing the San Francisco Bay Area. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters in San Francisco

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles between downtown and Silicon Valley, a field trip to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art or catching a game at 49ers' Levi's Stadium, GOGO Charters has you covered.

"The bustling streets and steep hills of San Francisco make it a challenge to navigate the iconic landmarks and thriving tech scene. We're here to offer a solution," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Our charter bus service ensures group travel in the Bay Area is hassle-free and enjoyable. With our 24/7 reservation team, professional drivers and modern buses, we're able to match every group with the perfect vehicle for their journey, whether it's for a tech conference, sightseeing tour or any other event."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, H-E-B, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

