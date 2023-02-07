GOGO Charters Launches Fleet of Charter Buses and Shuttles in Greater Chicago

Popular group transportation company preferred provider for sport teams, wedding parties, private vacations, corporate retreats, business conferences and more

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater Chicago. GOGO Charters provides one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

The company's versatile fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses for special occasions.

"Organizing ground transportation for large groups has long been complicated and stressful, until now," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We provide customers an easy and enjoyable charter bus experience, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pick up and drop off. Our 24-hour reservation team will match you with a professional driver and bus in our network that fits your needs."

Now servicing the Windy City, GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip. Tailored to every client's unique travel needs, GOGO Charters is perfect for getting groups where they need to go. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in The Loop, a field trip to the Art Institute, or even a baseball game at Wrigley Field, GOGO Charters has you covered.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, Amtrak, FedEx, H-E-B, Stryker and more. GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pick up and drop off. Customers can request a free quote, and book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

