GOGO Charters Launches Fleet of More Than 50 Charter Buses and Shuttles in New York City

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing New York City. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

The company's versatile 50+ vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

GOGO Charters Bus in New York City

"Whether it's for a sightseeing tour, a day at the beach or a business trip between boroughs – or even other states – large groups in New York City depend on ground transportation. That's why GOGO Charters is proud to introduce our convenient, comfortable, and reliable service that takes the stress out of group travel," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Our 24/7 reservation team, extensive network of professional drivers and modern buses make it simple to find the perfect ride for any itinerary. No more confusion or frustration – just an enjoyable and seamless journey throughout the Big Apple."

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for every type of group trip. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles between Manhattan and Brooklyn, a field trip to the Bronx Zoo, or even catching a basketball game at Madison Square Garden, GOGO Charters has you covered.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Ashley Furniture, H-E-B, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855-826-6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

