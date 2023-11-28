GOGO Charters Makes Its Way to Brew City, Offering Charter Bus and Shuttle Service in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the leading national brand for charter bus and shuttle services, proudly announces its arrival in Milwaukee, WI. GOGO Charters delivers reliable and customized group transportation solutions for a wide range of excursions, gatherings, and special occasions.

GOGO Charters in Milwaukee, WI

When it comes to group travel experiences in Milwaukee, GOGO Charters is the trusted choice. With our seamless service, you can rely on us for all your transportation needs, whether it's corporate shuttles in the downtown area, transportation for local festivals, or planning a class reunion. Let GOGO Charters take you there with confidence.

"Milwaukee, a dynamic city with its own unique blend of natural beauty and cultural diversity, requires nothing less than outstanding group transportation services," explains Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Rely on us to provide your group with a skilled driver and a customized bus, no matter the distance, destination, or time of year, ensuring an unforgettable experience in vibrant Milwaukee, Wisconsin."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even party buses.

To date, GOGO Charters has traveled over 2 million miles and completed more than 20,000 trips, solidifying its track record of dependability and excellence.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles offer an array of top-notch amenities. Stay connected with on-board WiFi, relax in climate-controlled cabins, and enjoy the comfort of spacious legroom and reclining seats. With ample storage space, entertainment systems featuring TVs, and state-of-the-art sound systems with PA capabilities, your journey is sure to be enjoyable. Stay powered up with convenient power outlets and take advantage of the convenience of onboard restrooms.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure. For more information: gogocharters.com.

